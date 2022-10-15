ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

What exactly are the laws for minors possessing guns in North Carolina?

By Brooke Cain, The News, Observer (Raleigh)
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Vox

Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate

DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

North Carolina's GOP senate candidate slams Dems abortion bill, pushes for near-total ban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. Thompson asked the senate candidate what his ideal abortion law would look like in light of Budd's co-sponsorship of a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. Budd hinted that he does not support abortion in cases of rape or incest.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
borderbelt.org

Election Day in Robeson County is Nov. 8. Here’s who is on the ballot

Voters across North Carolina, including in Robeson County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WJHG-TV

North Carolina man arrested on burglary charges, caught on video

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Charlotte man was arrested yesterday after deputies say he was caught on video in a burglary incident. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to Empire Truck Sales in Mossy Head on Saturday, Oct. 15, to respond to the burglary of a vehicle that was waiting for repairs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty) (two, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3. (one, fifteen, twenty, forty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
borderbelt.org

Here’s who is on the ballot in Scotland County for Nov. 8 election

Voters across North Carolina, including in Scotland County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy