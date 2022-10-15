What exactly are the laws for minors possessing guns in North Carolina?

Read full article on original website
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
Vox
Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
My Fox 8
When college students have to go home for break, there’s a solution Made in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When the school year end, college students have finals to worry about. But they also have something else on their mind too; where they’re going to put all their stuff when they go home for break. Now there’s a solution, and Brad Jones found...
Channel 9 General Election Guide: North Carolina state Senate candidates
CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the general election on Nov. 8, Channel 9 is asking candidates in several local races why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish if elected. We sent five questions to all candidates contending for the North Carolina state Senate in local races and asked them to respond in about 100 words.
North Carolina's GOP senate candidate slams Dems abortion bill, pushes for near-total ban
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. Thompson asked the senate candidate what his ideal abortion law would look like in light of Budd's co-sponsorship of a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. Budd hinted that he does not support abortion in cases of rape or incest.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
borderbelt.org
Election Day in Robeson County is Nov. 8. Here’s who is on the ballot
Voters across North Carolina, including in Robeson County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
WJHG-TV
North Carolina man arrested on burglary charges, caught on video
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Charlotte man was arrested yesterday after deputies say he was caught on video in a burglary incident. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to Empire Truck Sales in Mossy Head on Saturday, Oct. 15, to respond to the burglary of a vehicle that was waiting for repairs.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty) (two, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3. (one, fifteen, twenty, forty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
borderbelt.org
Here’s who is on the ballot in Scotland County for Nov. 8 election
Voters across North Carolina, including in Scotland County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
cbs17
New central NC severe thunderstorm warnings include Wake, Durham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Witness recalls crowd ‘scattering’ after gunfire erupted at N.C. college homecoming concert
Witnesses described the moment gunfire erupted during rapper Asian Doll’s performance at a homing coming concert at a North Carolina college. Two people were shot, and others were injured after an altercation escalated. WCNC’s Jesse Pierre reports.Oct. 17, 2022.
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
New COVID-19 booster: Why a UNC disease professor says it’s a game changer
RALEIGH, N.C. – New COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11 are rolling out across North Carolina, according to state health officials. Only 7% of people in North Carolina have received the new booster shot. Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now approved and available for kids ages...
