Lincoln lowers risk dial as Nebraska COVID cases, hospitalizations decline again
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska declined slightly last week, continuing a steady decline that began in late August. The state recorded 1,050 virus cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 4% from 1,096 the week before, according to figures reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that...
Nebraska lawmakers question why state prison leaders failed to comply with mandates
Like a teacher lecturing a student for failing to turn in homework, Nebraska lawmakers Tuesday questioned why state corrections leaders have so often failed to produce reports, plans and other work products mandated by the Legislature. A 2021 law gave the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services money to come up...
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing
Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol. The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
Nebraska Legislature
Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature. They are citizen legislators, their jobs considered part-time, and they meet for 90 working days in odd-numbered years and 60 working days in even-numbered years. The 108th Legislature will convene in January. Senators are paid $12,000 a year, a salary...
County Board talks statewide election lawsuit
Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors were briefed on a lawsuit involving all of Nebraska’s election commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday morning. Gage County Attorney Roger Harris discussed the lawsuit regarding unconstitutional elections with the board during a brief meeting, and what it means for Gage and other counties.
Nebraska lawmakers seek probe into Department of Education over CRT link
Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the state Department of Education, alleging that the department provided materials to teachers promoting critical race theory through a state website. The allegations centered on one document, titled "Winning Racial Justice In Our Schools," by the Education Justice Research and Organizing...
District 28: Jane Raybould
Address: 3015 S. 20th St. Occupation: Owner, vice president and director of Buildings & Equipment, B&R Stores Inc. and Lincoln City Council member, 2015-current. I have the government and business expertise to work effectively from Day One. I am an independent business owner and job creator of the largest independent grocery operator in our state. For almost 12 years as a Lancaster County Commissioner and now as a City Council member, I have been honored to serve the people of Legislative District 28 where I was born and raised. I am a trusted leader who is pro-business, pro-neighborhoods and pro-community.
District 24: Patrick Hotovy
I understand the legislative process, having followed it for years. I had the opportunity to serve on my local school board 12 years. I have been active in my profession, having leadership roles in multiple organizations over the last 15 years. As a physician I understand health care issues, including challenges with Medicaid and Health and Human Services. These, along with education, make up over half of our state budget. I believe I have the knowledge and experience to excel.
Patrick O'Donnell retiring as clerk of the Nebraska Legislature
Patrick J. O’Donnell informed Nebraska state senators Tuesday that he will retire as clerk of the Legislature at the end of the year, ending 45 years in the position. “It has been an honor to serve,” O’Donnell said in a brief message sent to senators late in the afternoon.
Nebraska September tax receipts $110 million over projections
Nebraska’s net tax collections were up nearly 18% from what was expected for September, according to a Nebraska Department of Revenue report released Friday. The net revenue receipts for the state were $110 million more than the projected figures for September, continuing a trend of higher-than-predicted figures for the fiscal year that began in July, the report shows.
District 2: Robert Clements
I have worked as a community banker, insurance agent and income tax preparer for 40 years. My career was devoted to helping families, farmers and businesses prosper in good times and bad. My financial experience helps me advocate on issues that impact families’ own budgets. I have volunteered with several community organizations. I am a good listener, work well with others, and have run meetings diplomatically. I would be honored to serve Legislative District 2 the next four years.
District 2: Sarah Slattery
I am an everyday Nebraskan. I’m a working-class mother. I bring with me some much needed perspective. Regular folks deserve seats in a government that is meant to be “of the people, by the people, for the people.”. Why do you want to be a state senator?. I...
