saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers
Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Week 8's SEC West showdown between Ole Miss and LSU
No. 7 Ole Miss continues to fly under the radar as one of college football’s top contenders for the 2022 season. Sitting at 7-0, the Rebels will have a chance to run the table before facing No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 12 for what likely could decide the winner of the SEC West.
Ole Miss vs. LSU: CBS Sports Network panel breaks down the Magnolia Bowl
Ole Miss and LSU is this week’s “SEC on CBS” game, and the Magnolia Bowl was on the minds of the CBS Sports Network panel featuring Aaron Taylor, Randy Cross, Brian Jones and Rick Neuheisel. Neuheisel was the only one to pick Ole Miss, and he explained...
Bryan Harsin speaks about Auburn improvements, sends message to fans during bye week
Bryan Harsin is trying to work on things to improve during Auburn’s bye week ahead of next week’s game against Arkansas. He shared some of what the Tigers are working on this week on Wednesday during the SEC coaches media teleconference. “As far as other things we can...
Nick Saban comments on field storming, updates Tyler Harrell's availability
Nick Saban didn’t suffer any injuries during the field storming on Saturday at Tennessee, which was a contrast from last year at Texas A&M. Saban said on the SEC coaches media teleconference on Wednesday that last year he suffered 3 bruises in College Station, but this year, he came away clean.
SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination
After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee
Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
