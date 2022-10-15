Read full article on original website
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
The Hockey Writers
Upper Deck Creating More Unique Experiences for Hockey Fans
Upper Deck hasn’t forgotten the joy of being a kid and opening up a pack of hockey cards in anticipation of getting your favourite player. In fact, they’ve added more ways to enjoy the sport for traditional memorabilia collectors in Canada and the United States as well as fans around the world.
The Hockey Writers
5 Laval Rocket Players to Watch This Season
Fresh off their best season in franchise history marked by an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Final during the Calder Cup playoffs, the Laval Rocket are poised for another eventful American Hockey League (AHL) campaign in 2022-23 thanks to an injection of skill and youth into their lineup during the offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Othmann, Panarin, Zibanejad & More
One of the New York Rangers’ top prospects, Brennan Othmann, was chosen as the best rookie at training camp. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are already off to a hot start this season, while the Rangers will spend two nights honoring groups in the community over the next week.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
MLive.com
Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League
Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not?
We are four games into the regular season and the Toronto Maple Leafs have an unexpected and not-so-great record of two wins and two losses. Using Old-School insights and Analytics, in this post we’re going to look at who’s been playing well in those four games and who’s not.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Fringe Players Must Seize Opportunity with Bertuzzi Injury
In the game of hockey, opportunities are rarely given to individual players. Most of the time, they are earned through strong play in game situations as well as hard work during practice. However, sometimes opportunities arise through unfortunate means, with the most common example being injuries. Every team experiences injuries throughout an NHL season, and every team’s ability to overcome those injuries is usually determined by whether or not a team has players that are capable of stepping up.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Look to Save Their Prospects From a Disastrous Season
The San Jose Sharks have begun the 2022-23 season with nothing more than a whimper. After multiple crushing defeats at the hands of the Nashville Predators, the Sharks were looking to get on the right track by taking down the Carolina Hurricanes. However, that was not the case, and they got snuffed out in the game’s final moments. To make matters worse, the Chicago Blackhawks wiped the floor with them despite being in full-rebuild mode. Needless to say, the year is starting off on the wrong foot.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Chances at Major Awards in 2022-23
In recent years, players and coaches from the New York Islanders have won a couple of the NHL’s major individual awards at the end of the season. Mathew Barzal’s Calder Trophy for rookie of the year in 2017-18 was the first of the major awards (Calder, Hart, Adams, Norris, Vezina, and Selke) the Islanders had won since Michael Peca’s 2002 Selke Trophy. Barry Trotz won the Jack Adams as coach of the year the following season, but now the Islander fans are looking for that next trophy campaign to get behind. Here are a few options for major awards Islander players could be in the mix for this season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames vs Oilers: 2 Different Ways to Successfully Build a Team
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers finished first and second in the Pacific Division in 2021-22 and then faced off in the Battle of Alberta in the second round of the playoffs. I’d say that’s a pretty successful season for each of them. This season, they each...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Slow Start Offensively
After losing to the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are questioning the Ottawa Senators’ legitimacy as a playoff contender. The offence hasn’t been producing as well as the team would have hoped, having only scored three goals in 120 minutes of play. The truth is, chemistry...
The Hockey Writers
The NHL’s Most-Searched-For Players of 2022
As much as the operation of the NHL is defined by the sport of hockey, its athletes create intrigue in a variety of ways, on and off the ice. Unsurprisingly, fans love to stay connected and up-to-date with the players who make watching the games so exciting. However, certain figureheads can create discussion and debate without stepping foot in the rink and excel at keeping their names in the news for one reason or another.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Murray’s Injury Blessing in Disguise
You never want to see a player go down with a long-term injury as Matt Murray did in Saturday’s practice prior to the Maple Leafs’ home game with the Ottawa Senators. The Maple Leafs subsequently placed Murray on Long Term Injury Reserve. Samsonov Should Be Able to Carry...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Lack Stanley Cup Contending Blue Line
The Edmonton Oilers have arguably the most dynamic offensive group in the NHL. This isn’t a controversial statement, as they have what many consider to be the two best players in the league in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up front, while also possessing several other great talents in players such as Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, just to name a few.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Need to Stop Playing Down to Competition
Last season, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost both games where they should’ve won against the Arizona Coyotes. In particular, they lost 2-1 where they were met with an impressive outing by then newcomer goaltender Karel Vejmelka as well as playing down to their opponent on the goals against. Fast...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Had Some Positives From Brutal Homecoming Weekend
The San Jose Sharks’ pregame tributes to Brent Burns and Doug Wilson were the highlights of an otherwise embarrassing weekend at SAP Center. Mental lapses and unforced errors continue to be a mind-boggling trend for the team en route to finding new and unique ways to lose. The fact that both games were very winnable just pours more salt in the wound of their 0-4 start to the season.
The Hockey Writers
Ottawa Senators Need to Untether Erik Brännström
It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Ottawa Senators. While fans generally needed to temper their expectations, the hopes remained exceptionally high going into the start of the regular season. There have been some overall team lows in terms of performance over two games. Some units just haven’t quite gelled like we all hoped. One of the few bright spots, however, was the play of Erik Brännström. After a strong preseason, he’s shown up well in the first two games. With his one-year contract, he’s working to eschew the issues of past seasons. While it’s a small sample size, he looks to be doing well so far. That being said, the clear way forward to get the best out of him is to untether him and mix up the defensive groups.
