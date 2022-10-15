Vladimir Putin said he is imposing martial law on the four regions of Ukraine recently illegally-annexed by Moscow.The Russian president made the statement during a speech to his Security Council on Wednesday.The four regions affected will be Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, none of which though are under full Russian control, and whose annexation has not be recognised by the West.Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under the martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to...

