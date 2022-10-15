Read full article on original website
Russian commander says Kherson situation "difficult" as Ukraine advances
The new commander of Russia's military in Ukraine said Tuesday residents in Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region would be moved due to Ukrainian forces advancing. Driving the news: "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops" in the areas of Kupiansk and Lyman in the east and Mykolaiv-Krivyi Rih in the south, Gen. Sergei Surovikin told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel, per a Reuters translation.
Vladimir Putin imposes martial law on annexed regions of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin said he is imposing martial law on the four regions of Ukraine recently illegally-annexed by Moscow.The Russian president made the statement during a speech to his Security Council on Wednesday.The four regions affected will be Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, none of which though are under full Russian control, and whose annexation has not be recognised by the West.Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under the martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to...
Russian journalist who protested Ukraine war flees the country
Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who made waves in March for protesting against the invasion of Ukraine on live television, fled the country after escaping house arrest, her lawyer said on Monday. Driving the news: "[Marina] Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where...
Russian attacks destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power stations, Zelensky says
Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past eight days have destroyed 30% of the country's power stations, causing "massive blackouts across the country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday. Driving the news: Russia has stepped up its attacks since Oct. 10, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a missile...
Scoop: Ukraine officially asks Israel for Iron Dome, other defense systems
The Ukrainian government sent Israel on Tuesday an official request for air defense systems that will allow it to counter any Iranian ballistic missiles and Iranian attack drones used by Russia in Ukraine, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Axios. Driving the news: The letter says Russia...
European Union agrees to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers
The European Union agreed Monday to provide training to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and assist the country in purchasing additional military equipment to help it defend against Russia's invasion. Why it matters: The new training mission comes in response to Ukraine’s request for military support as the invasion nears eight months...
Trump: I could "easily" be Israel's prime minister
Former President Trump said Sunday that he "could easily be" the prime minister of Israel in a post on his Truth Social account, in which he also said that Jewish people in the U.S. should be more appreciative of what he has done for Israel. Between the lines: It is...
Ukraine aid under threat in Republican-controlled House
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) publicly confirmed Tuesday what many in Washington and Europe privately fear: a Republican-controlled House could shut off the spigot funding Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russia's invasion. Why it matters: Unlike aggressive oversight hearings or political messaging bills, a Republican majority's approach to...
State Department confirms American imprisoned in Saudi Arabia over tweets
The State Department confirmed Tuesday that American citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi remains imprisoned in Saudi Arabia after he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for posting tweets critical of the Saudi government. The big picture: The confirmation comes after Almadi's son publicly criticized the State Department for neglecting his...
Scoop: Freedom Caucus chair floats potential Ukraine peace talks probe
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the chair of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, floated to colleagues the idea of laying the groundwork for an investigation into the Biden administration's approach to Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Republican criticism of President Biden's approach to the conflict has splintered as...
Historians sue Biden for ‘illegally’ withholding 16,000 JFK assassination files: ‘What are they hiding’
The most expansive online directory of information on the assassination of President John F Kennedy has sued the Biden administration and the National Archives in an attempt to make the government publicise all the documents not yet shared concerning the murder on 22 November 1963. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Mary Ferrell Foundation – one year after President Joe Biden shared a memo delaying the release of the final 16,000 documents relating to the assassination, NBC News reported. The JFK records act was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law states that the documents...
French cement company to pay $780 million for supporting ISIS
A French cement company agreed to pay roughly $778 million in financial penalties after pleading guilty in U.S. federal court on Tuesday to paying off terrorist groups in Syria to keep a plant there operational. Driving the news: The company, Lafarge, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide...
Israeli president to meet with Biden at White House next week
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with President Biden at the White House next week, the Israeli President’s Office announced. Why it matters: It will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since assuming office. The visit will also take place less than a week before the elections in Israel.
Woodward audiobook: Trump knew Kim Jong-un letters were "top secret"
Former President Trump shared letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Bob Woodward in a 2019 Oval Office sitdown and warned him not to "say I gave them to you." Driving the news: When Woodward asked to see the letters sent to Kim, Trump acknowledged that "those are so top secret" — and implied they shouldn't be shared, according to the Washington Post.
Axios Event: Guarding Against and Responding to Cyberattacks
On Thursday, October 13, Axios hosted an in-person cybersecurity event in Washington, D.C., featuring interviews with National Security Council’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging tech Anne Neuberger and former U.S. Homeland Security adviser Thomas P. Bossert. The program also included a private screening from the docuseries “Hacking Google.”
Does Marjorie Taylor Greene represent the future of the Republican party?
Journalist Robert Draper says the GOP's embrace of extremism opened the door to fringe actors, who've become among the party's most influential leaders. His new book is Weapons of Mass Delusion.
Key Steele dossier source acquitted of lying to FBI
A jury acquitted Igor Danchenko, an analyst hired to compile parts of the Steele dossier that alleged ties between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, of charges of lying to the FBI on Tuesday. Why it matters: It is a major blow to special counsel John Durham's multi-year investigation...
Democrats' blue-state headaches
House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
Ethiopia's army captures three cities in Tigray region
Government forces in Ethiopia have successfully captured three cities in the country's northern Tigray region from rebel forces, the government announced in a statement Tuesday. Driving the news: "The ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force) has taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata, and Korem without fighting in urban areas,"...
Unpacking Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District debate
Arkansas PBS' week of debates kicked off Monday, putting NWA in the spotlight. What happened: Libertarian candidate,Michael Kalagias and Democratic candidate Lauren Mallett-Hays squared off with each other and Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Womack. Why it matters: The winner of this race will represent Arkansans who live in the 3rd...
