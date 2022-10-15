ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November election

By Michelle Maxwell, The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2FfB_0iaW7Rri00

Election day is Nov. 8, but Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in this election and ballots will be mailed out starting Wednesday.

Here are a few other things you should know about the November 2022 general election:

Can I still register to vote or change my voter registration?

Yes, voters in Oregon have until Oct. 18 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

Information about the process for registering to vote can be found on the Oregon Secretary of State website at sos.oregon.gov/voting. There you can register to vote online or find a voter registration form that can be downloaded and mailed in. You can also call the office at 503-986-1518.

Candidate, measures, FAQs:Lane County voter's guide to 2022 November general election

When will ballots arrive?

Oregon is an exclusively vote-by-mail state, meaning there are no polling places for voters to visit on or before election day. All ballots are mailed to registered voters, whether in the state or living abroad.

Ballots will be mailed starting Oct. 19. Ballots should arrive to all Oregon homes within the next week. If your ballot has not arrived by then, contact your local county elections office.

When are ballots due?

Election Day this year is Nov. 8.

In the past, ballots needed to have arrived at county elections offices by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted. However, now, ballots simply need to be postmarked by Election Day and then can be received up to seven days after election day to be considered valid.

This change is due to a law passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021.

Proponents of the change say it will allow for more Oregonians to have their votes counted.

Where can I learn more about the candidates and measures?

The Register-Guard has written more than two dozen articles over the past several weeks about the ballot measures and races that will impact Lane County, from local races and bond measures to the governor's race and the four state measures.

Find The Register-Guard's Lane County voter's guide to 2022 November general election at bit.ly/LaneVotersGuide2022

How do I submit my ballot?

Ballots can be mailed to county elections offices no later than Nov. 8, or they can be deposited in dropboxes. Dropbox locations can be found on the Lane County Elections website.

Since 2020, ballots can be mailed without paid postage.

Submit your vote:Lane County ballot drop sites, vote-by-mail deadlines

When will we know the election results?

Results will begin to be released shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Check RegisterGuard.com that night for up-to-date election results.

But elections officials caution that vote counts will likely rise more after Election Day than in past years due to valid ballots arriving at counting locations up to seven days after the election.

Since this is the first year with the new deadline, it is unclear how many votes will arrive after Election Day.

Some races could remain too close to call until the final ballots are counted in the days after Election Day.

Comments / 0

Related
hh-today.com

Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes

For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
ALBANY, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Showing some love for the Lake

People who want to see the Leaburg Dam and the lake it created remain in existence made a showing last Sunday. They brandished "Save the Lake" signs atop the dam and amongst a flotilla of boats and kayaks nearby. Currently, the Eugene Water & Electric Board, which built the structures for hydropower generation over 70 years ago, is mulling over ways to either repair to remove the infrastructure. Two proposals that would preserve the dam and lake involve either a full or limited return to power production. Removal options could also require the restoration of lands along a five-mile stretch of levees as well as the turbines and generators.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 7

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 7 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 8 of 17 for 140 yards with two interceptions and 15 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns in 48-34 loss to Ole Miss. Cale...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
ocolly.com

Homecoming begins with fountain dyeing

America's Greatest Homecoming has officially commenced. The famous orange fountain dyeing, the ceremony that starts the week-long Homecoming festivities occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday night on Library Lawn. The 15-minute ceremony and featured a plethora of alumni of students gathered to watch the fountain's water turn to America's Brightest Orange.
CORVALLIS, OR
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Juveniles detained after shooting at car, LCSO says

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.
CRESWELL, OR
kezi.com

Eugene store selling second-hand Halloween costumes

EUGENE, Ore. -- Every parent wants to give their child a memorable holiday, and Halloween is no different. However, the negative impacts from inflation have some families in a bind. The rising prices have some looking for ways to save money, and this includes costumes. One store is looking to...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home

Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar

EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
CORVALLIS, OR
eugenedailynews.com

Man in custody, search warrant served

On October 13, Eugene Police arrested a Eugene man, who EPD’s Property/Financial Crimes was investigating as a suspect in four local, armed robberies. A search warrant was also served that same day. Shortly before 7 a.m. on October 13, Dustin William Lindsay, age 49, was taken into custody at...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house

EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday. The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy