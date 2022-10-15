Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator
Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.
And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Lottery introduces first $50 scratcher ticket, top prize is $5 million
“Scratcher games are the most popular product in our retail portfolio,” said Kelly Gee, Virginia Lottery executive director. “The launch of this $50 ticket marks another first for the Virginia Lottery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a variety of games to appeal to a broad range of consumers.”
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime
As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius.
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were in Norfolk with law enforcement officials Monday, to announce a $30 million proposal to fund law enforcement.
Richmond nonprofit says marijuana pardons could help over half of their clients
Sara Dimick, executive director of OAR of Richmond, says they serve about 4,500 Virginians, and these state pardons could help more than half of them.
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
wallstreetwindow.com
Brightview Health Provides Help For Addiction in Danville, Virginia
Are you moving to Danville Virginia or know anyone in Danville Virginia struggling with drug or alcohol addiction? Real Estate agent David Totten visited BrightView Health to find out what they provide, doing a video for his Youtube channel to inform the community. BrightView Health has a desire to serve people and save lives. BrightView was founded by a doctor, a lawyer, and a businessman who believe we all have the right to change our lives for the better. With this idea, they started an organization they hoped would transform addiction medicine. BrightView is a new kind of addiction treatment center, one that pairs a patient-focused and evidence-based approach with the compassion and commitment to improve as many lives as we can. They are located at 480 Mount Cross Road up near the gas station across the street from Wal-Mart.
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Comments / 0