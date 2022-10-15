ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Virginia Mercury

Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator

Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.

And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show

For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime

As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Brightview Health Provides Help For Addiction in Danville, Virginia

Are you moving to Danville Virginia or know anyone in Danville Virginia struggling with drug or alcohol addiction? Real Estate agent David Totten visited BrightView Health to find out what they provide, doing a video for his Youtube channel to inform the community. BrightView Health has a desire to serve people and save lives. BrightView was founded by a doctor, a lawyer, and a businessman who believe we all have the right to change our lives for the better. With this idea, they started an organization they hoped would transform addiction medicine. BrightView is a new kind of addiction treatment center, one that pairs a patient-focused and evidence-based approach with the compassion and commitment to improve as many lives as we can. They are located at 480 Mount Cross Road up near the gas station across the street from Wal-Mart.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’

This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

