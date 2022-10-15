ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

First frost of season likely for some Tuesday night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The cold has settled in so get ready for a frosty night. Some will likely see the first freeze of the season tonight as temperatures drop to 32 for a several hour period or more. Protect the plants and pets from the cold!. More...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Continuing the day with a chill, possible shower in the afternoon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The chill continues across the region. Many will wake up to temperatures once again in the mid-30s. Temperatures will climb to around 50 this afternoon, and the breeze will make it feel even cooler. An afternoon shower is possible. Cold conditions are expected again tonight, with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid-30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

A passing shower today comes with a cold front bringing a colder week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Our next cold front really brings the chilly stuff! A cold front will approach the region today with a shower passing through. It will turn breezy, with temperatures falling from the middle 60s late in the day. It will be windy and much colder tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs around 50 and overnight lows in the middle 30s. Parts of the area could see its first freeze towards the middle part of the week.
WGAL

Impact period: Cold front drops temperatures across south-central Pa.

A cold front is poised to send temperatures plunging across the Susquehanna Valley tonight. Mostly cloudy skies are in store today with highs in the mid-60s. A few showers are possible this afternoon through early evening, as a cold front passes. A freeze watch is in effect for Mifflin County...
WOLF

Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA

COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 116 bridge in Adams County to open to two-way traffic

The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month. The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March, a press release said.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Springwood Road Bridge in York Township reopens to traffic

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that the Springwood Road bridge located at the intersection of Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed in August for a replacement project. A detour associated with the project has been lifted,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces

In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA
harrisburgpa.gov

Leaf collection season is underway: What City of Harrisburg residents need to know

HARRISBURG — Leaf Collection in Harrisburg has begun. The City of Harrisburg’s Public Works crews will collect leaves and other yard waste from October 1st until early December; or through December should pick-up days be delayed; or the first major snowfall. Crews will follow routes and schedules designated by “no parking/street cleaning” signs posted on your blocks.
HARRISBURG, PA
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux

Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York

YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

100-year-old Yorktowne Hotel taking reservations soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, plans to open its doors on November 17, according to its website. Since its closing in 2016, the hotel has been under going renovations to bring the almost 100 year old hotel back to life, and open it back up to the public.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Early morning robbery, police respond

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At 4:24 a.m., on Oct. 17, the Columbia Borough Police responded to Turkey Hill on Linden Street for a robbery. The individual was described to police as a white male, 5-foot-4 in height, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a camo facemask, glasses, and a black hat on.
COLUMBIA, PA

