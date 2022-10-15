Read full article on original website
First frost of season likely for some Tuesday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The cold has settled in so get ready for a frosty night. Some will likely see the first freeze of the season tonight as temperatures drop to 32 for a several hour period or more. Protect the plants and pets from the cold!. More...
Continuing the day with a chill, possible shower in the afternoon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The chill continues across the region. Many will wake up to temperatures once again in the mid-30s. Temperatures will climb to around 50 this afternoon, and the breeze will make it feel even cooler. An afternoon shower is possible. Cold conditions are expected again tonight, with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid-30s.
A passing shower today comes with a cold front bringing a colder week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Our next cold front really brings the chilly stuff! A cold front will approach the region today with a shower passing through. It will turn breezy, with temperatures falling from the middle 60s late in the day. It will be windy and much colder tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs around 50 and overnight lows in the middle 30s. Parts of the area could see its first freeze towards the middle part of the week.
Impact period: Cold front drops temperatures across south-central Pa.
A cold front is poised to send temperatures plunging across the Susquehanna Valley tonight. Mostly cloudy skies are in store today with highs in the mid-60s. A few showers are possible this afternoon through early evening, as a cold front passes. A freeze watch is in effect for Mifflin County...
Mostly clear, sunny fall weather in store this week for Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg region should expect another run of mostly sunny, clear conditions this week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s mid-week as fall weather sets in, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s expected high of 68 degrees will likely be the warmest of the week, according to the...
Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA
COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
Route 116 bridge in Adams County to open to two-way traffic
The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month. The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March, a press release said.
Springwood Road Bridge in York Township reopens to traffic
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that the Springwood Road bridge located at the intersection of Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed in August for a replacement project. A detour associated with the project has been lifted,...
$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces
In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
2 people displaced by early morning fire in Dauphin County
COLONIAL PARK, Pa. — Fire officials say two people are displaced after a fire in their home early Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Emergency crews were called to a fire at a single-family home on the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road, in Colonial Park just before 6 a.m.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
Leaf collection season is underway: What City of Harrisburg residents need to know
HARRISBURG — Leaf Collection in Harrisburg has begun. The City of Harrisburg’s Public Works crews will collect leaves and other yard waste from October 1st until early December; or through December should pick-up days be delayed; or the first major snowfall. Crews will follow routes and schedules designated by “no parking/street cleaning” signs posted on your blocks.
Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux
Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York
YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
Treasure of the Susquehanna: You can see and touch more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings
He pulled his aluminum jon boat alongside the biggest rock in the river. Paul Nevin cut the motor, secured his anchor and stepped barefoot into another world. Gulls screeched overhead. The Safe Harbor Dam hummed, looming upriver. Water flowed by fast but smooth and easy. Steep, tree-covered hills rise on...
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
100-year-old Yorktowne Hotel taking reservations soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, plans to open its doors on November 17, according to its website. Since its closing in 2016, the hotel has been under going renovations to bring the almost 100 year old hotel back to life, and open it back up to the public.
Early morning robbery, police respond
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At 4:24 a.m., on Oct. 17, the Columbia Borough Police responded to Turkey Hill on Linden Street for a robbery. The individual was described to police as a white male, 5-foot-4 in height, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a camo facemask, glasses, and a black hat on.
Harrisburg firefighters return from helping on Task Force One following Hurricane Ian
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 returned home from Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday after helping with Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts. Zachary Miller, Aldo Morelli, and Jeremy Saul are firefighters at the Bureau of Fire in Harrisburg and are also members of the task force team that was deployed for 16 days.
These Harrisburg-area restaurants openings are coming soon
A whole new onslaught of restaurant openings are in the pipeline for the Harrisburg region, giving hungry diners something to look forward to in the coming months. New debuts include plenty of spots worth waiting for, including chicken chains, reformulated bars and several sweet stops.
