This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
Alaska Cancels Winter Snow Crab Season For First Time Ever, Billions Of Crabs Missing, Workers And Businesses Scrambling
A little over a week ago, the Alaska Department of Game and Fish made a shocking announcement. Due to an unprecedented population drop of snow crabs in the Bering Sea, winter season for the highly desirable catch was cancelled for the first time ever. Bristol Bay red crab season was also cancelled for the second consecutive year. 🚨❄️⛔️ Alaska has canceled snow crab season for the first time in state history pic.twitter.com/iffZroAkVs — UberFacts (@UberFacts) October 14, 2022 Miranda Westphal, […] The post Alaska Cancels Winter Snow Crab Season For First Time Ever, Billions Of Crabs Missing, Workers And Businesses Scrambling first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties
NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests Neanderthals formed small, tightknit communities where females may have traveled to move in with their mates. The research used genetic sleuthing to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family dynamics — including a father and his teenage daughter who lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago. Researchers were able to pull DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in two Russian caves. In their study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, they used the genetic data to map out relationships between 13 different Neanderthals and get clues to how they lived. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said study author Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”
