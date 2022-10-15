Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda said Halle Bailey is the “perfect” choice to portray the lead character Ariel in the new Disney “Little Mermaid” film. During an appearance on CNN’s “CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper,” host Jake Tapper asked Miranda, who was tapped to be one of the music composers for the film, about his thoughts on the backlash the film received for its casting decisions.

