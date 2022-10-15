ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who is Anna May Wong, the first Asian American on a U.S. coin, bill?

The United States has minted the first piece of U.S. currency to feature the likeness of an Asian American, the U.S. Mint announced Monday. A quarter with the likeness of actress Anna May Wong began shipping this week. According to the Mint, the tails side of the coin has Wong’s likeness with her chin resting in her hand.

