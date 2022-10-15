CLEVELAND, Ohio – How much stock should you put in the odds? If you’re a Cavaliers fan, not much at the start of the NBA season. The Cavs will kick off their 2022-2023 season in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday night. Despite adding a star in Donovan Mitchell this offseason and having what many analysts believe is one of the better starting lineups in the league, oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Cavs as title contenders.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO