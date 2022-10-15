Read full article on original website
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees starting lineups for ALDS Game 4, Oct. 16, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Sunday’s American League Division Series Game 4 between the Guardians and Yankees. Where: Progressive Field, 7:07 p.m. TV/radio: TBS, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (4-1) vs. Yankees (1-2). Starting pitchers: RHP Cal...
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Guardians’ Aaron Civale exits ALDS Game 5 early after allowing HR to Giancarlo Stanton (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale’s start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series was over almost as soon as it began Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. When he departed, the Guardians were behind 3-0. Civale retired just one of the five batters he faced, striking out New York’s Aaron Judge, but allowing a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning.
Shane Bieber joins the bullpen for ALDS Game 5: Guardians takeaways
NEW YORK -- Shane Bieber was in the Guardians bullpen Tuesday for the fifth and deciding game in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis felt he shouldn’t start the game because of the right shoulder injury he suffered 2021.
Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson has followed all terms of his 11-game suspension, is on track to play Dec. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s fall meeting in New York that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms and conditions of his 11-game NFL suspension and is on track to return to the field Dec. 4 in Houston.
Guardians’ replay struggles continue as they fail to challenge after Andrés Giménez beats out grounder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians had their share of problems with replay review challenges through the first four games of the American League Division Series. Those struggles continued in Game 5 on a play that Cleveland should have challenged, but did not. With two out in the top of...
Guardians sent home by Yankees in 5-1 loss in ALDS winner-take-all Game 5
NEW YORK -- It was winner-take-all day at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday and the Guardians came empty-handed. Aaron Civale’s first start since Oct. 5 couldn’t have gone much worse as Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge homered early to lead the Yankees to 5-1 victory over the Guardians in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series.
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win
NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had Yankee’s Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guadians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 5: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/18/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A trip to the 2022 American League Championship Series to face the Houston Astros is on the line on Tuesday when the Guardians face the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS. First pitch from New York is at 4:07 p.m. Eastern. The game was originally scheduled for Monday night but was postponed due to rain.
Game 5 ALDS: TBS winds up coverage of Guardians-Yankees series
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s our look at TBS’ coverage of the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 5-1. Calling the game. Bob Costas (play-by-play) and Ron Darling (analyst) called the game at Yankee...
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. When Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But the most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cavs a title contender? Oddsmakers say no
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How much stock should you put in the odds? If you’re a Cavaliers fan, not much at the start of the NBA season. The Cavs will kick off their 2022-2023 season in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday night. Despite adding a star in Donovan Mitchell this offseason and having what many analysts believe is one of the better starting lineups in the league, oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Cavs as title contenders.
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys fall short in comeback bid vs. Eagles; Noah Brown nearly makes acrobatic catch: Ohio State NFL roundup
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys were their latest victim on Sunday night, losing in Philadelphia, 27-16. The Cowboys started off poorly, facing a 20-3 deficit at halftime. But the Cowboys mounted a rally to cut the deficit to within three early in the fourth quarter.
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
The Bengals found their offensive identity, and how they need to play moving forward: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For weeks, the Bengals had been searching for an answer for their pass protection. For their lack of deep plays. For their run game. For slow starts. In essence, they needed an offensive identity. Or at least, they needed to get theirs back. Sunday at the...
What makes the Bengals’ comeback win over Saints so special: Strictly Stripes podcast
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - The Cincinnati Bengals’ faithful can breathe a sigh of relief. Cincinnati didn’t take the lead until its final drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints. But that drive puts the Bengals back in the driver’s seat. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase market their homecoming to the Bayou with a go-ahead touchdown with just under 2:00 to go to put the Bengals back at the .500 mark as they won 30-26.
Pathetic? Lifeless? Embarrassing? Pick your word for Browns’ loss to Patriots – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I started to write, “This is really hard to watch.”. Then I stopped. That’s too kind for how the Browns played in their 38-15 loss to New England Sunday. Instead, I’m going to speak for the fans. Those who pay to watch the games...
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals a day after he was sent to locker room during loss to Rams
Robbie Anderson has a new home a day after the former Panthers receiver was sent into the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Cardinals on Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carolina is getting a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025 in return for Anderson.
Ravens and Bengals next up on Browns’ schedule: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As they get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Sunday in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns (2-4) hope to turn around a season that is sliding away from them. This was supposed to be the easy part of the schedule where the Browns could go at...
