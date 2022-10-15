Read full article on original website
liveforlivemusic.com
Naught Again: Zero Turns The Clock Back 30 Years At The Fillmore [Photos/Videos]
On Saturday, October 15th, the psychedelic jam veterans in Zero descended on their home turf in San Francisco and the hallowed room The Fillmore to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a monumental 1992 three-night engagement at the nearby Great American Music Hall. That shapeshifting weekend in the Tenderloin gave birth to the recently released Zero live LP, Naught Again. The unearthed record essentially inserted a battery in the back of co-founders Steve Kimock and Greg Anton, inspiring these old pals to dial up a few fellas and turn the Zero engine over once again.
sftravel.com
Free Outdoor Performances in San Francisco You Can't Miss
Year-round, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area provide residents and tourists alike with temperate weather, which means that it's almost always comfortable to do things outside! Just be sure to bring layers so you can stay comfortable all day and night. Not only is San Francisco blessed with delightful...
48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
ComicBook
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for George of the Jungle Incident
Brendan Fraser has apologized for getting a little "wild" during the filming of George of the Jungle in San Francisco. At a screening of his new film The Whale during the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, Fraser humorously issued an apology to the city where parts of George of the Jungle were filmed and took place. In an interview with the Bay Area's SFGATE, Fraser recalled a scene where his character — the Tarzan-inspired jungle king — rescues a parasailer dangling from the top of the Bay Bridge in the 1997 Disney comedy.
SF Giants fan favorite Hunter Pence endorses Golden Gate Park measure
The San Francisco resident and his wife starred in a new advertisement in favor of Prop. J.
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
sfstandard.com
You’ve Seen the Doggie Diner Heads. But Have You Seen JFK Drive’s New Beer Garden or Played Its Pianos?
The small section of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park that’s been closed to vehicular traffic has been reborn as “JFK Promenade”—and ahead of November’s dueling ballot propositions over its future, one organization hopes to draw as many people out to play on it as possible.
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
sfstandard.com
Where Were You When? Barbara Rodgers Remembers 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
On Oct. 17, 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was buzzing about baseball: The A’s and the Giants were facing off against one another in Game 3 of the World Series. Dubbed “The Battle of the Bay,” the championship pitted Northern California’s two Major League Baseball teams against one another in a matchup split between the Oakland Coliseum and Candlestick Park.
48hills.org
Matt Dorsey’s Treasure Island problem
Incumbent San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey has a big challenge as he faces voters for election to his new position this November. He entered this race as a relative unknown on Treasure Island, and he likewise lacks knowledge about its history and problems. TI doesn’t have the same drug and safety issues that much of the rest of District 6 does. (The district also includes SoMa, Mission Bay, East Cut.) Instead, it has its own peculiar issues as a new residential development being built on a dilapidated and infrastructure-challenged former military base that started as a redevelopment project before the state eliminated redevelopment agencies and their tax increment financing.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Memories linger years after Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger.The quake claimed 63 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused widespread damage. It also altered the Bay Area landscape forever. Gone was the Cypress Structure on Highway 880 on Oakland, the Embarcadero and a portion of the Central Freeway.We asked KPIX 5 viewers for their memories of that fateful day on our Facebook and social media pages .Patrick Gonzales was a toddler living with his...
FireRescue1
First responders rescue visitor who fell 150 feet down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO — A person required rescue after plunging 150 feet down a cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge near San Francisco, California firefighters reported. The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s on the Marin Headlands, according to the National Park Service.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
Eater
This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia
Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
