Orangeburg, SC

Sheriff office requests help in search of missing Midlands man

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 3 days ago

A 41-year-old man is missing after he reportedly walked out of an Orangeburg hospital Saturday morning, authorities said.

Charles Demont Jackson was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. traveling on foot towards Magnolia Street, according to a statement released by the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson is described as Black, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds wearing green shorts and a gray shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

“If you’ve seen him, we’d like to get him back to continue his treatment,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

