Flint singer Taylor Tatum debuts new EP
Flint, MI—Have you ever fallen in love? Singer/songwriter Taylor Tatum has, and she turned the experience into her upcoming EP “Tomorrow,” which she recently debuted for a few dozen fans and fellow artists at a listening party on the north side of Flint, Mich. A handful of...
The cancer journey: ‘Healing Through Art’ at McLaren Flint
Flint, MI—Flint resident Catherine Davids, 75, didn’t know what to expect from her first art therapy session. She left about an hour and a half later, carrying a visual art journal she created that day, and, beyond that, newfound connections. “It’s the first time I ever truly experienced...
Flint receives $1.5 million for community violence prevention
Flint, MI – The city of Flint received $1.5 million in federal grant dollars to help prevent violence in the community. The funding comes through the United States Department of Justice’s Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. Flint’s Chief Resilience Officer, Lottie Ferguson, said the city applied for...
GISD receives no applications to fill vacant Flint Board of Ed seat, approves new policy
Flint, MI–The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) Board of Education has updated the process to fill a vacant seat on Flint Community Schools Board of Education, given that GISD received no applications for the seat by its deadline. At an Oct. 17, 2022 meeting, the GISD Board unanimously approved...
Flint City Council adopts new marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—In a unanimous vote, Flint City Council adopted a new marijuana ordinance, avoiding the potential of losing the city’s marijuana business regulations altogether. Since the passage of the city’s new zoning code in July, the council has been on a tight deadline to also adopt a new marijuana ordinance. That’s because, as planning department officials warned at the time, the updated zoning code stands to overwrite Flint’s current marijuana ordinance when it goes into effect on Oct. 29, 2022.
Flint’s young creatives host new open mic series
Flint, MI—Young people in Flint, Mich. have a new platform to flex their creativity: a monthly open mic night at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub. “I feel like it’s important for the youth to have a safe space to be able to come through and express themselves musically, or whatever talents they may have, and get comfortable with doing that,” said Kameron “King Kam” Motley, one of the founding members of Flint Renaissance Era, a newly-formed collective of Flint-based artists and host of the open mic series.
Psychological traumas persist years after the start of the Flint water crisis, study finds
Flint, MI—Depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) remain highly prevalent in the Flint community long after the beginning of the water crisis, research shows. A recently published study collected data from August 2019 through April 2020 and surveyed nearly 2,000 adults living in Flint during the water crisis. Its results show that more than one in five of those surveyed had depression, nearly one in four experienced PTSD, and over one-tenth of respondents met criteria for both disorders.
Designs shared, lease set to come before Flint City Council for Michigan’s newest state park
Flint, MI—Design concepts for a new state park were presented to the public and Flint City Council this week, with planners asking for feedback and lease approval for a project that will span roughly 230 acres across the city of Flint. Once complete, the park will be Michigan’s 104th...
$39.5 million secured to demolish blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County
Flint, MI—The Genesee County Land Bank, in partnership with the city of Flint and Genesee County, has secured $39.5 million for blight elimination. The announcement came at an Oct. 12, 2022 City Hall press conference, during which officials shared that the money will go toward the demolition of up to 1,910 blighted structures, both commercial and residential, mostly within the city of Flint.
Following repairs, Flint switches back to primary water source
Flint, MI – The city of Flint has switched back to its primary water source after a break on a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) water main was fixed. The GLWA’s water main broke on Aug. 13, 2022, disrupting water service to Flint and nearby communities until the main was repaired on Sept. 30.
Application deadline nears to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI–Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is calling for applications from candidates hoping to fill a vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education. The vacant seat was previously filled by Danielle Green. In late August, Green resigned from the Board as part of a condition to...
Fire-damaged corner store on Flint’s east side to be demolished by end of November
Flint, MI—A former convenience store on Flint’s east side will soon be demolished, clearing the way for possible redevelopment on the northwest corner of Davison Road and Franklin Avenue. The building is currently owned by the Genesee County Land Bank Authority (GCLBA) and was severely damaged in a...
Flint Public Library renovation wins design award
Flint, MI—The Flint Public Library has received an Excellence in Design Merit Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). According to an Oct. 6, 2022 press release, the award is meant to recognize outstanding architecture projects designed by members of AIA Iowa, of which the Flint Public Library’s designer, OPN Architects, is one.
Flint Fire Stations to offer free smoke detectors
Flint, MI – The City of Flint Fire Department will give away free smoke detectors at five fire stations around the city on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. The events will be held at Fire Station #1 at 310 E. Fifth St., Fire Station #3 at 1525 Martin Luther King Ave., Fire Station #5 at 3402 Western Road, Fire Station #6 at 716 Pierson Road and Fire Station #8 at 202 E. Atherton Road.
City of Flint expands Spanish language services with onsite translators
Flint, MI – Officials and community leaders announce a partnership that will help provide Spanish language services at city hall and certain events — Something that Latinx leaders say is a move toward closing information gaps. “For years, we’ve been talking about the issues of language access and...
Drag queens celebrate 300th show in downtown Flint
Flint, MI —For Dakota Cox, being part of the drag community is more than feathers and sequins. For her it is everything. “When you’re a person who is LGBT, when you’re young, sometimes your family doesn’t accept you or you don’t have people you can lean on,” Cox said. “So finding that family within the gay community…I was just so overwhelmed because I never felt welcomed in certain circles. I didn’t fit a part of any picture or puzzle. Once I found that family, it meant everything to me.”
Flint officials say residents should see water credits on their accounts
Flint, MI – The city of Flint announced that $300 in water credits has been applied to all Flint residential accounts with active meters. The city is using $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute $300 in water credits to every residential household with active meters. City officials say the water credits represents almost 10% of the funds that the city received through the ARPA stimulus bill.
Residents can help guide plans for a new state park in Flint at public open house
Flint, MI—Community members can learn about and give feedback on plans for a new state park in Flint at a public open house tomorrow, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Mott Park Clubhouse. Up to $30.2 million was designated in March for the development of a state park in Flint....
The future of Flint’s historic Paterson Building remains in limbo as court cases continue
Flint, MI–Flint’s historic Paterson Building has been condemned for nearly half a year, but court cases are honing in on a resolution for the prominent downtown property. On Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Brian S. Pickell of the 7th District Court heard former owner Thomas Collison’s case against Flintstone Investment Group Corp and its associated companies, all of which are or were owned by retired NBA player Morris Peterson.
Flint City Clerk’s Office shares hours, absentee ballot guidelines ahead of Nov. 8 election
Flint, MI—Ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, the Flint City Clerk’s Office released updated information on its hours and important absentee voting deadlines. The clerk’s office, located at 1101 Saginaw Street in Flint City Hall, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
