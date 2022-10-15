ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Beat

Flint singer Taylor Tatum debuts new EP

Flint, MI—Have you ever fallen in love? Singer/songwriter Taylor Tatum has, and she turned the experience into her upcoming EP “Tomorrow,” which she recently debuted for a few dozen fans and fellow artists at a listening party on the north side of Flint, Mich. A handful of...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

The cancer journey: ‘Healing Through Art’ at McLaren Flint

Flint, MI—Flint resident Catherine Davids, 75, didn’t know what to expect from her first art therapy session. She left about an hour and a half later, carrying a visual art journal she created that day, and, beyond that, newfound connections. “It’s the first time I ever truly experienced...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint receives $1.5 million for community violence prevention

Flint, MI – The city of Flint received $1.5 million in federal grant dollars to help prevent violence in the community. The funding comes through the United States Department of Justice’s Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. Flint’s Chief Resilience Officer, Lottie Ferguson, said the city applied for...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint City Council adopts new marijuana ordinance

Flint, MI—In a unanimous vote, Flint City Council adopted a new marijuana ordinance, avoiding the potential of losing the city’s marijuana business regulations altogether. Since the passage of the city’s new zoning code in July, the council has been on a tight deadline to also adopt a new marijuana ordinance. That’s because, as planning department officials warned at the time, the updated zoning code stands to overwrite Flint’s current marijuana ordinance when it goes into effect on Oct. 29, 2022.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint’s young creatives host new open mic series

Flint, MI—Young people in Flint, Mich. have a new platform to flex their creativity: a monthly open mic night at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub. “I feel like it’s important for the youth to have a safe space to be able to come through and express themselves musically, or whatever talents they may have, and get comfortable with doing that,” said Kameron “King Kam” Motley, one of the founding members of Flint Renaissance Era, a newly-formed collective of Flint-based artists and host of the open mic series.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Psychological traumas persist years after the start of the Flint water crisis, study finds

Flint, MI—Depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) remain highly prevalent in the Flint community long after the beginning of the water crisis, research shows. A recently published study collected data from August 2019 through April 2020 and surveyed nearly 2,000 adults living in Flint during the water crisis. Its results show that more than one in five of those surveyed had depression, nearly one in four experienced PTSD, and over one-tenth of respondents met criteria for both disorders.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

$39.5 million secured to demolish blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County

Flint, MI—The Genesee County Land Bank, in partnership with the city of Flint and Genesee County, has secured $39.5 million for blight elimination. The announcement came at an Oct. 12, 2022 City Hall press conference, during which officials shared that the money will go toward the demolition of up to 1,910 blighted structures, both commercial and residential, mostly within the city of Flint.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Following repairs, Flint switches back to primary water source

Flint, MI – The city of Flint has switched back to its primary water source after a break on a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) water main was fixed. The GLWA’s water main broke on Aug. 13, 2022, disrupting water service to Flint and nearby communities until the main was repaired on Sept. 30.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Public Library renovation wins design award

Flint, MI—The Flint Public Library has received an Excellence in Design Merit Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). According to an Oct. 6, 2022 press release, the award is meant to recognize outstanding architecture projects designed by members of AIA Iowa, of which the Flint Public Library’s designer, OPN Architects, is one.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Fire Stations to offer free smoke detectors

Flint, MI – The City of Flint Fire Department will give away free smoke detectors at five fire stations around the city on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. The events will be held at Fire Station #1 at 310 E. Fifth St., Fire Station #3 at 1525 Martin Luther King Ave., Fire Station #5 at 3402 Western Road, Fire Station #6 at 716 Pierson Road and Fire Station #8 at 202 E. Atherton Road.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Drag queens celebrate 300th show in downtown Flint

Flint, MI —For Dakota Cox, being part of the drag community is more than feathers and sequins. For her it is everything. “When you’re a person who is LGBT, when you’re young, sometimes your family doesn’t accept you or you don’t have people you can lean on,” Cox said. “So finding that family within the gay community…I was just so overwhelmed because I never felt welcomed in certain circles. I didn’t fit a part of any picture or puzzle. Once I found that family, it meant everything to me.”
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint officials say residents should see water credits on their accounts

Flint, MI – The city of Flint announced that $300 in water credits has been applied to all Flint residential accounts with active meters. The city is using $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute $300 in water credits to every residential household with active meters. City officials say the water credits represents almost 10% of the funds that the city received through the ARPA stimulus bill.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

The future of Flint’s historic Paterson Building remains in limbo as court cases continue

Flint, MI–Flint’s historic Paterson Building has been condemned for nearly half a year, but court cases are honing in on a resolution for the prominent downtown property. On Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Brian S. Pickell of the 7th District Court heard former owner Thomas Collison’s case against Flintstone Investment Group Corp and its associated companies, all of which are or were owned by retired NBA player Morris Peterson.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
