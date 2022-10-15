Live coverage: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies host Idaho Vandals in rivalry game

Read full article on original website
Missoula Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno named Big Sky player of week after career night
Montana senior libero Sarina Moreno, a Missoula Sentinel grad, was named the Big Sky Conference volleyball defensive player of the week on Monday after a career-high 35 digs helped lead the Griz to victory against Northern Arizona. The defensive effort helped hold the Lumberjacks under a .200 hitting percentage as UM won a five set thriller.
Week 7: Idaho Vandals silence No. 3 Montana Grizzlies for first time since 1999
Fresh off their bye week, the No. 3 Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1) fell to Idaho (4-2, 3-0) in Missoula and had to give back the Little Brown Stein after two decades. 'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999. LUCAS SEMB...
'We've got to quit making mistakes': UM's loss to Idaho generates questions going forward
MISSOULA — Two weeks ago in Pocatello, Idaho, the Montana Grizzlies defeated Idaho State by a closer than normal margin because mistakes played a big part in that. On Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, miscues were once again the story, but the result different, as No. 3 Montana lost its first game of the season, this time to the Idaho Vandals.
Montana soccer team stumbles in home match against Northern Arizona
MISSOULA — Northern Arizona scored the match’s opening goal less than two minutes in and the game-winner in the 69th minute as the Lumberjacks defeated Montana 2-1 at South Campus Stadium in Missoula on Sunday. Montana’s goal came in the 10th minute, a header from Delaney Lou Schorr...
Montana travels to Sac State: Hornets players to watch
The Hornets run a two-quarterback system with Jake Dunniway serving as the passing threat. But when O’Hara is in, you can likely bet on a run play as he’s fourth in the Big Sky across any position with 424 rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns at 11. Sac State strikes the perfect balance with this QB duo, but it’s O’Hara with the hot hand. He ran for three scores last week versus Eastern Washington in another blowout victory.
Rocky Mountain College, Tech players receive volleyball awards
Two players from Rocky Mountain College and one from Montana Tech were saluted by the Frontier Conference on Monday as its volleyball players of the week. Rocky's Ayla Embry was the defender of the week, while teammate Blythe Sealey was recognized as the league's setter of the week. Tech's Maureen...
Hot off the shelf: Dynamic Sentinel senior duo making most of injury-shortened season
MISSOULA — They're the No. 3 seed that no one wants to see. A dark horse to win the State AA girls soccer title. The team with arguably the best keeper in the state in senior Kassidy Kirgan and the most dynamic goal scorer in senior Haley Wolsky. The...
Largest Freshman Class in Recorded History Contributes to Increased Enrollment at University of Idaho
MOSCOW - The freshman class entering University of Idaho this fall is the largest in the recorded history of the university. First-year student undergraduate enrollment at the U of I this fall is 1,951, which is a 17.8% increase over enrollment of 1,656 in fall 2021. For Fall 2022, overall...
Idaho Republican Party Holding Rally Tuesday Night Near Genesee
The Idaho Republican Party will be holding a rally for state and local candidates outside Genesee Tuesday night. The event is from 6:00 to 9:00 at The Barn at Mader Farm on Hillside Road. The Idaho GOP is traveling around the state hosting rallies this week.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
