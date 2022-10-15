Live coverage: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies host Idaho Vandals in rivalry game

The Hornets run a two-quarterback system with Jake Dunniway serving as the passing threat. But when O’Hara is in, you can likely bet on a run play as he’s fourth in the Big Sky across any position with 424 rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns at 11. Sac State strikes the perfect balance with this QB duo, but it’s O’Hara with the hot hand. He ran for three scores last week versus Eastern Washington in another blowout victory.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO