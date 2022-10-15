Rudy Giuliani and his legal team have submitted a witness list full of conservative figures who backed an attempt to change fair election outcomes during the “Stop the Steal” effort in order to defend himself from ethics prosecution in Washington, according to reporting by Bloomberg. The list includes Giuliani himself, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and 13 others who are expected to testify about alleged voting irregularities and allegations of fraud, according to Bloomberg. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel accused the former New York City Mayor, US attorney, and Trump devotee of “frivolous” claims in his legal challenge of election outcomes in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for the disciplinary counsel’s office only submitted three names as witnesses: Giuliani and two attorneys, according to Bloomberg. The hearing will take place in December.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO