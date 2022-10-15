Read full article on original website
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
‘A sheriff is on notice’: Judge scolds Rudy Giuliani for missing court date
A New York judge had a stern warning Friday for Rudy Giuliani, who was a no-show for a hearing in his divorce case last month.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Trump reportedly ignoring advice from lawyer he paid $3m retainer for Mar-a-Lago documents case
Weeks after paying a respected Florida defence attorney a $3m retainer to represent him in dealings with the Department of Justice following the 8 August search of his home, former president Donald Trump is reportedly ignoring the attorney’s advice in favour of tactics that are far more combative but place him at greater legal risk.
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Says Her Office Uncovered Federal Crimes By Donald Trump and His Family Members
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump,...
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen
Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
Judge again sides with Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s challenge to the FBI’s seizure of documents from his Florida estate again sided with the former president Thursday in the ongoing showdown with the Justice Department. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order extending the timeline of an outside review Trump...
Trump lawyer is now cooperating with Justice Department on missing documents case, report says
The right-wing TV anchor-turned-attorney for former president Donald Trump, who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors in the investigation into Mr Trump. According to NBC News, attorney Christina Bobb...
Read Trump's response to Jan. 6 panel following subpoena vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump — a final effort to get his story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump...
N.Y. attorney general moves to stop Trump Organization from transferring assets
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed court papers Thursday seeking to stop former President Donald Trump from transferring assets from his namesake real estate company, the latest move in her civil case alleging years of fraudulent practices. The motion for a preliminary injunction says Trump Organization representatives created a...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Somebody had to do it! Jan. 6 committee wraps with a bang — and a subpoena for Donald Trump
"Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our Capitol. Those who planned to overturn our election, and brought us to the point of violence, must also be accountable." In her opening statement of the final hearing of the last House Jan. 6 committee before the midterms —...
The Incredible Mystery of How Trump Got Judge Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago Case
When Donald Trump’s legal team filed their court paperwork protesting the Mar-a-Lago raid, a lawyer took the rare step of actually filing the paperwork in person. At a courthouse 44 miles from Mar-a-Lago. And they got a judge to oversee the case that was outside both West Palm Beach—where the raid took place—and the district where they filed.Those incredible coincidences have led lawyers and legal experts to suggest that something may not be above board with how Trump’s team filed their lawsuit, which serendipitously ended up in the MAGA-friendly hands of Judge Aileen Cannon.For one, Trump’s team blamed a “technical...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
Giuliani Calls on Election Deniers to Defend Him in Ethics Case
Rudy Giuliani and his legal team have submitted a witness list full of conservative figures who backed an attempt to change fair election outcomes during the “Stop the Steal” effort in order to defend himself from ethics prosecution in Washington, according to reporting by Bloomberg. The list includes Giuliani himself, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and 13 others who are expected to testify about alleged voting irregularities and allegations of fraud, according to Bloomberg. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel accused the former New York City Mayor, US attorney, and Trump devotee of “frivolous” claims in his legal challenge of election outcomes in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for the disciplinary counsel’s office only submitted three names as witnesses: Giuliani and two attorneys, according to Bloomberg. The hearing will take place in December.
Bad News For Trump As Court Denies His Request In Mar-a-Lago Document Case
The Supreme Court refused an emergency appeal by former President Donald Trump, who had sought the court to rule on a dispute over classified materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago club in August.
Trump set to appear under oath TODAY in New York to answer questions in the defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump is scheduled to be grilled under oath on Wednesday as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. In a memoir written after he became president, the veteran columnist accused the Trump of raping her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s during a chance encounter.
Trump Organization assets should be frozen, New York attorney general asks court
NEW YORK — Attorney General Tish James asked a state court Thursday to freeze the Trump Organization’s New York assets and install an independent monitor in her civil suit targeting the former president and his real estate business. “Since we filed this sweeping lawsuit last month, Donald Trump...
Pa. man charged with threatening President Biden, congressman, judge
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the United States Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Robert Maverick Vargo of Berwick has been indicted on charges of threatening President Biden, Congressman Bernie Thompson, and Judge Robert D. Mariani.
