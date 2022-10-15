ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Black Enterprise

N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Says Her Office Uncovered Federal Crimes By Donald Trump and His Family Members

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump,...
Newsweek

People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
POLITICO

Judge again sides with Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s challenge to the FBI’s seizure of documents from his Florida estate again sided with the former president Thursday in the ongoing showdown with the Justice Department. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order extending the timeline of an outside review Trump...
TheDailyBeast

The Incredible Mystery of How Trump Got Judge Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago Case

When Donald Trump’s legal team filed their court paperwork protesting the Mar-a-Lago raid, a lawyer took the rare step of actually filing the paperwork in person. At a courthouse 44 miles from Mar-a-Lago. And they got a judge to oversee the case that was outside both West Palm Beach—where the raid took place—and the district where they filed.Those incredible coincidences have led lawyers and legal experts to suggest that something may not be above board with how Trump’s team filed their lawsuit, which serendipitously ended up in the MAGA-friendly hands of Judge Aileen Cannon.For one, Trump’s team blamed a “technical...
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Calls on Election Deniers to Defend Him in Ethics Case

Rudy Giuliani and his legal team have submitted a witness list full of conservative figures who backed an attempt to change fair election outcomes during the “Stop the Steal” effort in order to defend himself from ethics prosecution in Washington, according to reporting by Bloomberg. The list includes Giuliani himself, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and 13 others who are expected to testify about alleged voting irregularities and allegations of fraud, according to Bloomberg. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel accused the former New York City Mayor, US attorney, and Trump devotee of “frivolous” claims in his legal challenge of election outcomes in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for the disciplinary counsel’s office only submitted three names as witnesses: Giuliani and two attorneys, according to Bloomberg. The hearing will take place in December.
