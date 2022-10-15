Read full article on original website
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's tennis finishes ITA Regionals on strong note
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team played its most competitive tennis of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regionals, which concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus. “Regionals was another great week of tennis, where we were focusing...
406mtsports.com
Week 7: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats go on the road to defeat Northern Colorado
Willie Patterson had a breakout performance as the No. 4-ranked Cats (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) overcame a double-digit deficit to score 34 straight points and defeat Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-3). alert featured. 'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado. VICTOR FLORES...
406mtsports.com
Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football
MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
montanasports.com
Bobcats rise to No. 3, Griz fall to No. 7 in Stats Perform Top 25 poll
With some of the top teams falling over the weekend, there was plenty of shifting in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, including a new No. 1. Those shifts affected the two schools in the Treasure State as well. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) moved up one spot to No. 3 after the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 37-14 over the weekend. MSU had consistently sat at No. 4 in the poll throughout the year.
406mtsports.com
Weekend in review: Week 8 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the eighth week of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 15) Highlights from across the state for high school football. From humble beginnings, Lockwood football seniors get their moment in win over Hardin. BRIAR NAPIER...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman girls soccer advances in Class AA playoffs with 3-0 win over Great Falls
BOZEMAN — Once again, Bozeman found itself with another corner kick in the 67th minute thanks to near-relentless pressure on the Great Falls backline. The Hawks played it short to senior midfielder Ursula Vlases, who passed back out wide to junior midfielder Inga Trebesch for a cross into the box. Trebesch’s cross was deflected by Great Falls junior goalkeeper Isabella Pachek’s outstretched hand back into heavy traffic.
406mtsports.com
Belgrade boys soccer earns first Class AA playoff win, ends Gallatin's season
BOZEMAN — Belgrade was a winless program in 2019, its first year as a Class AA program. And since the opening of Gallatin High the next year, the Panthers had not yet beat the Raptors in boys soccer — losing all six opportunities, including a playoff game last season — until Tuesday.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
explorebigsky.com
Billings Clinic opens Bozeman location over the weekend
West Yellowstone clinic slated to open January 2023. BOZEMAN—The Billings Clinic formally opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a ribbon cutting, replete with a helicopter, cheerleaders and mascots from both Bozeman high schools and Montana State University. “When Billings Clinic started planning for building...
Does This Constant Bozeman Question Annoy You Like It Does Me?
This may get some backlash and I am totally prepared for that. As most of us do, I spend some of my days on social media exploring what people are asking about this week, but for the last couple of weeks, I can't help but wonder why I keep seeing the same exact question being asked over and over and over.
Super Crazy Weekend For Bozeman Police Officers. We Salute YOU
This past weekend was a crazy one for the Bozeman Police Department. I think some don't realize how hard our officers work in the wee hours of the night, so if you need a reminder of what is happening while we are sleeping or working your overnight shift, here you go.
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
Man denies murder charge after body found in Park County
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty in Park County on Monday to one count of deliberate homicide.
