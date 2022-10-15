ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

406mtsports.com

Montana State women's tennis finishes ITA Regionals on strong note

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team played its most competitive tennis of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regionals, which concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus. “Regionals was another great week of tennis, where we were focusing...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Week 7: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats go on the road to defeat Northern Colorado

Willie Patterson had a breakout performance as the No. 4-ranked Cats (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) overcame a double-digit deficit to score 34 straight points and defeat Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-3). alert featured. 'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado. VICTOR FLORES...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football

MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Bobcats rise to No. 3, Griz fall to No. 7 in Stats Perform Top 25 poll

With some of the top teams falling over the weekend, there was plenty of shifting in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, including a new No. 1. Those shifts affected the two schools in the Treasure State as well. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) moved up one spot to No. 3 after the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 37-14 over the weekend. MSU had consistently sat at No. 4 in the poll throughout the year.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Weekend in review: Week 8 of Montana 2022 high school sports

Roundup of coverage from the eighth week of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 15) Highlights from across the state for high school football. From humble beginnings, Lockwood football seniors get their moment in win over Hardin. BRIAR NAPIER...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Bozeman girls soccer advances in Class AA playoffs with 3-0 win over Great Falls

BOZEMAN — Once again, Bozeman found itself with another corner kick in the 67th minute thanks to near-relentless pressure on the Great Falls backline. The Hawks played it short to senior midfielder Ursula Vlases, who passed back out wide to junior midfielder Inga Trebesch for a cross into the box. Trebesch’s cross was deflected by Great Falls junior goalkeeper Isabella Pachek’s outstretched hand back into heavy traffic.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Billings Clinic opens Bozeman location over the weekend

West Yellowstone clinic slated to open January 2023. BOZEMAN—The Billings Clinic formally opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a ribbon cutting, replete with a helicopter, cheerleaders and mascots from both Bozeman high schools and Montana State University. “When Billings Clinic started planning for building...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Does This Constant Bozeman Question Annoy You Like It Does Me?

This may get some backlash and I am totally prepared for that. As most of us do, I spend some of my days on social media exploring what people are asking about this week, but for the last couple of weeks, I can't help but wonder why I keep seeing the same exact question being asked over and over and over.
BOZEMAN, MT

