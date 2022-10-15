ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business

Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.

