Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Establishing Major Boundaries With Ex Kanye West Amid His Latest Outbursts
Kim Kardashian has had enough with ex Kanye West amid his latest shocking outbursts. In the past, the SKIMS founder has gladly supported her children’s father through his mental health struggles, but this time, she’s reportedly giving him a dose of tough love. A family insider told TMZ...
Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business
Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
As Cardi B Tries to Get Her Coins, Tasha K Posts-Brags After Dropping 600 Million CFA in African Bank
While Cardi B is busy chasing Tasha K’s bread after being awarded a $4 million judgment against the YouTuber, Tasha is leaving a trail of breadcrumbs proving that she may have Cardi’s coins after all. Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, but...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer has contributed to several philanthropic endeavors in the past. This time, he wants to invest in Black-owned businesses to encourage more funding in that space.
