Kirtland, OH

Jefferson moves forward on projects

Oct. 19—JEFFERSON — A project to complete improvements on Falcon Way is closer to becoming a reality, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio on Monday evening. The second portion of the project has tentatively been approved for an Ohio Public Works grant. The paperwork involved must be completed...
JEFFERSON, OH
Signups continue today for Toys for Tots

Oct. 19—RToys for Tots registration continues today in Meadville with additional signup days next month in both Meadville and Titusville. In Crawford County, the program collects and distributes toys to needy families who have children as old as age 16, provided the child still is in school. Signups continue...
MEADVILLE, PA
City Council approves JEDD for new retail store in Ashtabula Township

Oct. 19—ASHTABULA — Another new retail business is coming to Ashtabula Township. Ashtabula City Council approved a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) with Ashtabula Township for the new development at council's meeting Monday night. The approval followed a public hearing on Thomas Dillon's application for a retail business...
ASHTABULA, OH
Animal control rescues two dogs living in filth

Oct. 19—ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man is accused of keeping his dogs in deplorable conditions, according to police reports. Scotty J. Brown Jr., 21, reportedly neglected his dogs and kept them in filthy, feces-laden conditions, according to police reports. The city's animal control officer received an anonymous complaint...
ASHTABULA, OH

