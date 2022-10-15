Read full article on original website
Flyers rally again, upset Lightning, 3-2, to improve to 3-0 for first time since 2011-12
TAMPA, Fla. — The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Lightning with their dramatic 3-2 win Tuesday night. They also extended their three-game winning streak to start the season, all of which are comeback wins. This season, the Flyers have trailed the New Jersey Devils...
Eric Comrie makes 46 saves in Sabres’ 4-2 win over Oilers
Eric Comrie made 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old goalie, whose brother Mike played for the Oilers from 2000-03, relished playing in goal in his hometown. “It was great, but it’s just two points and it doesn’t matter who...
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta
When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Suspended Padres SS Tatis has follow-up surgery on wrist
Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had a follow-up surgery on his left wrist and should be recovered from that and recent shoulder surgery by spring training, the team said. Tatis is currently serving an 80-game suspension from MLB after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He had surgery last...
Patrick Williams will start the Chicago Bulls season opener against the Miami Heat despite preseason doubts
Despite strife and uncertainty throughout the short preseason, Patrick Williams will start Wednesday for the Chicago Bulls on opening day against the Miami Heat. Coach Billy Donovan announced the selection after practice Tuesday as the Bulls prepared to depart for Miami ahead of the season opener. Williams will start alongside DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vučević and second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu.
NBA Beware: The Jayson Tatum Takeover Is Coming
BOSTON – Throughout the summer, many in Jayson Tatum’s orbit noticed something similar: He’s different. For years, Tatum had been obsessed with individual improvements—become a better scorer, rebounder and playmaker. He talked about All-NBA nods and winning MVPs, molding his superior talent into the NBA’s best. Yet coming off his first NBA Finals appearance, those close to him observed something new. Individual accolades didn’t come up as often. Winning did.
