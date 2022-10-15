Read full article on original website
Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak
Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
thechampaignroom.com
This Week in Illini Athletics: Oct. 17-23, 2022
Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. #18 Football (6-1 Overall, 3-1 Big Ten) (to the tune of “Row Your Boat”) Sink, Sink, the Gopher’s boat. Gently...
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better
Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
Illinois Football: Path for the Illini to win the Big Ten West
The Illinois football team is undoubtedly having its most memorable season since its Rose Bowl run during the 2007 campaign. In its first game as a ranked program since 2011, the Illini defeated Minnesota as four-point underdogs at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. With the win, Illinois moved to 6-1, gained bowl eligibility, and stayed atop the Big Ten West. They also increased their home game winning streak to six.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois moves up to No. 18 in AP poll
Behind another big game from Chase Brown and Tommy DeVito, Illinois is sticking around in the AP Top 25... and moving up. The Illini checked in at No. 18 in Sunday’s latest poll. It’s the second week in a row that Illinois showed up with a number, after breaking an 11-year drought last week.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
mngirlsbasketballhub.com
Tessa Johnson, Minnesota’s top 2023 girls’ basketball recruit, to announce college choice
The St. Michael-Albertville guard has the Gophers among her three finalists. St. Michael-Albertville’s Tessa Johnson plans to reveal her college choice Wednesday. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune)
thechampaignroom.com
PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 227 - Pack Your Bags
On this episode of Oskee Talk, we analyze Illinois football’s victory over Minnesota (6:50) and what possibly awaits the program after the bye week (21:05), plus TCR’s Tristen Kissack joins the podcast to preview Illini basketball (26:15). We finish the episode by highlighting our Illini of the Week (56:10).
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash
Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores
Aldi is relaunching two of its Twin Cities stores after remodeling projects. The German budget grocery chain has been updating its stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi for several weeks, with the IGH location at 6520 Cahill Avenue holding a grand reopening event on Friday. The Mahtomedi store, at...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
