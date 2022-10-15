ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak

Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

This Week in Illini Athletics: Oct. 17-23, 2022

Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. #18 Football (6-1 Overall, 3-1 Big Ten) (to the tune of “Row Your Boat”) Sink, Sink, the Gopher’s boat. Gently...
NORMAL, IL
247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois’ coaching staff keeps getting better

Over the last few week’s we’ve done deep dives on the roster we’ll have for this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at who we’ll have on the bench leading our Illini. Chester Frazier. Chester Frazier starts his second year as an assistant for the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Football: Path for the Illini to win the Big Ten West

The Illinois football team is undoubtedly having its most memorable season since its Rose Bowl run during the 2007 campaign. In its first game as a ranked program since 2011, the Illini defeated Minnesota as four-point underdogs at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. With the win, Illinois moved to 6-1, gained bowl eligibility, and stayed atop the Big Ten West. They also increased their home game winning streak to six.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois moves up to No. 18 in AP poll

Behind another big game from Chase Brown and Tommy DeVito, Illinois is sticking around in the AP Top 25... and moving up. The Illini checked in at No. 18 in Sunday’s latest poll. It’s the second week in a row that Illinois showed up with a number, after breaking an 11-year drought last week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechampaignroom.com

PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 227 - Pack Your Bags

On this episode of Oskee Talk, we analyze Illinois football’s victory over Minnesota (6:50) and what possibly awaits the program after the bye week (21:05), plus TCR’s Tristen Kissack joins the podcast to preview Illini basketball (26:15). We finish the episode by highlighting our Illini of the Week (56:10).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCIA

UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash

Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.  This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
DANVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

