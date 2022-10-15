Matthew Perry‘s struggle with drug and alcohol abuse nearly ended his life at age 49, as detailed in the actor’s forthcoming memoir. The Friends alum, now 53, spoke with People about his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (releasing Tuesday, Nov. 1), which he says he wrote to help others. In the memoir, Perry reflects on a near-death experience that he narrowly survived in 2018. At the time, it was reported that Perry had undergone abdominal surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation — but the full story was that his colon had burst from opioid overuse. He did have surgery,...

8 MINUTES AGO