3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Inside the Clubhouse: Updated MLB postseason predictions

Since the MLB postseason has done its best impression of March Madness, here’s the second edition of my MLB postseason predictions. My predictions for the MLB Postseason could not have gone worse. Just take a look. Wild Card:. Seattle Mariners over Toronto Blue Jays. St. Louis Cardinals over Philadelphia...
Harrison Bader's hometown is cheering his playoff success with New York Yankees

The first home run Harrison Bader hit during the American League Division Series, Mike Vecchione and his children went wild in their living room. The second one, Vecchione had ducked upstairs for a moment went his daughter, Emma, came sprinting to tell him. They may pull for the New York Yankees, but it's Bader who really has them screaming these days. ...
