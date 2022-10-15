ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Howell vs. Taylor Heinicke: Commanders Rookie QB Needs Start After Carson Wentz Injury?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eimVs_0iaVzspV00

The Washington Commanders are dealing with an injury for Carson Wentz. Could now be the time for rookie Sam Howell to showcase what he has?

The Washington Commanders face a conundrum at quarterback following Thursday's win against the Chicago Bears.

Carson Wentz struggled, throwing only 99 yards, but he did so while fracturing his finger in the first half. Wentz is set to be evaluated Monday in Los Angeles, but there is potential for the starting quarterback to be out for up to six weeks ... meaning the Commanders need a new signal-caller.

The next man up is likely going to be Taylor Heinicke , who started 15 games for Washington last season, but could there be a spot for fifth-round rookie Sam Howell?

Howell has been inactive for the team's first six games, but with Wentz likely out, the rookie moves up one spot on the depth chart.

The reason Washington would start Howell over Heinicke is all about development and evaluation. The Commanders know what they have in Heinicke, and decided that they needed an upgrade in the offseason. Meanwhile, the team doesn't quite know what it has in Howell, who has yet to make his NFL debut.

Back in the preseason, Howell threw for 547 yards and a touchdown while completing over 62 percent of his passes. He also ran the ball 13 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, proving himself to be a dual threat.

While Howell likely won't see the field before Heinicke, Wentz's injury increases the probability that the rookie could make an appearance this season.

If the Commanders keep their pace for the last two-thirds of the season, the team will pick inside the top-10, and maybe even in the top-5. With rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis potentially declaring for the draft, Washington needs to know what it currently has before making a major investment for the future.

