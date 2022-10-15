Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Nicki Minaj Drags NLE Choppa In Her Beef With Latto
Nicki Minaj has time this year. After indulging in a low-key social media spat Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more budding female rappers in recent months, the Barb added Latto to her list of enemies. After slamming the Grammys for taking her song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the...
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers
Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
Toya Johnson & Robert ‘Red’ Rushed Down The Aisle In Beautiful Cabo San Lucas Ceremony: ‘Finally Got My Fairy-Tale Ending’
Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The beautiful couple said their “I do’s” amongst family and friends and shortly after the ceremony Toya took to Instagram to share photos from her big day. She captioned one of the photos, “Finally got my fairy-tale ending.”
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked
Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
Lil Baby Brings ‘Russian Roulette’ to ‘Fallon’ With a Message: ‘Don’t Compare Me to No Other Rapper’
Lil Baby wants you to know that he’s one of a kind. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper debuted “Russian Roulette,” the closing track from his newly released studio album It’s Only Me. On the record, the Atlanta native delivers a message to everyone listening: “Don’t compare me to no other rapper, I feel like my shit real.” The straight-forward track was performed with a full backing band with Lil Baby seated front and center on the stage. Meanwhile, a black-and-white slideshow of childhood images and illustrations of his home city decorated the...
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
Boosie Recalls Getting Robbed In L.A.: “It’s Really Dangerous”
Boosie says that he was once robbed in L.A. while doing an interview with No Jumper. Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.
Jalen Rose Accused Of Kicking Sister Out Of His Mother’s Home
Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home. Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara,...
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
Lil Baby Doesn’t Have Beef With Migos
He denied having any issues with the trio and explained why he doesn’t usually comment on rumors. The rumors that have been circulating about the tension between Lil Baby’s 4PF and Migos have existed for some time. It has been alleged that the labelmates had a fallout and the internet lit up with claims that Offset was roughed up by someone in the 4PF crew. Some have suggested that this has been the cause of the division between Offset, Migos, and Quality Control Music. Then, there were those rumors about Baby going out with Saweetie, but according to him, he doesn’t have issues with anyone.
George Floyd’s Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West
Kanye West could be facing a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after his latest comments on “Drink Champs.”. The family of George Floyd is considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after the Donda rapper claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, over the weekend. The civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered on Twitter, Sunday.
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
