[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 6.]. Dancing With the Stars crowned its prom king and queen on Tuesday night. Following Selma Blair‘s emotional withdrawal from the competition on October 17, the eleven remaining couples took to the dance floor for “Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night” and the return of the Dance Marathon. And after an elimination break the night prior, one couple reached the end of their musical road on the Disney+ live show.

13 HOURS AGO