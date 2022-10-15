Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: Ashley Nicole Black Exits After 3 Seasons
Actor/writer Ashley Nicole Black is leaving HBO‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show after three years. Her exit was announced by show creator/co-star Robin Thede on October 18, the same day the series announced A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 had officially begun production. “We are forever indebted to...
Albany Herald
‘Slow Horses’ Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Uncovers Dark Conspiracy (VIDEO)
The much-anticipated second season of spy drama Slow Horses is set to debut on Friday, December 2, and Apple TV+ is whetting viewers’ appetites with a brand new trailer. In the teaser (watch below), the death of an ex-serviceman leads Gary Oldman‘s Jackson Lamb and his ragtag team of spies on a new mission, which sees them uncovering a dark conspiracy. This leads to a race against the clock to prevent a potentially catastrophic incident in central London.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
Albany Herald
‘DWTS’: Gabby & Wayne Land First Perfect Scores, Prom Night Sends [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 6.]. Dancing With the Stars crowned its prom king and queen on Tuesday night. Following Selma Blair‘s emotional withdrawal from the competition on October 17, the eleven remaining couples took to the dance floor for “Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night” and the return of the Dance Marathon. And after an elimination break the night prior, one couple reached the end of their musical road on the Disney+ live show.
Albany Herald
Creator and stars of 'The Crown' defend show over claims of insensitivity
The creator of "The Crown" has hit back at criticism of the upcoming new season, insisting he has "enormous sympathy" for the new monarch, King Charles III. Due to premier on Netflix on November 9, the fifth season of the hit drama tackles the divorce of the then-Prince and Princess of Wales -- as portrayed by Dominic West and Emma Debicki.
Albany Herald
Meghan Markle Shares Advice For Actors Playing Her on Screen: ‘Call Me!’
Meghan Markle might have put her acting career behind her, but she still has a major presence on-screen, as several Lifetime movies have already cast actors as the Duchess of Sussex. As a member of the British royal family, it stands to reason that Markle would be portrayed on-screen, especially...
Albany Herald
Olivia Wilde satisfies fans' cravings by sharing her salad dressing recipe
Actor and director Olivia Wilde appears to have a good sense of humor. After a tabloid story published Monday referenced a special salad dressing made by Wilde, people have been abuzz searching online for the recipe.
Albany Herald
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn. Hathaway, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her turn in 2012's "Les Misérables," spoke at Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Monday night about the hatred she endured online and in the media leading up to and, particularly, after her win.
Albany Herald
Charlize Theron's Net Worth Is Almost as Big as Her Acting Range!
Charlize Theron is one of the most versatile actresses in the history of Hollywood. A three-time Oscar nominee for Bombshell, North Country and winner for Monster, Theron has been impressing audiences since she burst onto the Hollywood scene in the late '90s. With all that talent, we are dying to know about Charlize Theron’s net worth in 2022!
Albany Herald
'Creed III' trailer features Michael B. Jordan in fighting shape as Adonis
The first official trailer for "Creed III" has arrived. Michael B. Jordan is ready for another round in the ring. Jordan plays boxer Adonis Creed who trains with his late father Apollo's formal rival, Rocky Balboa.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Who is Anna May Wong, the first Asian American on a U.S. coin, bill?
The United States has minted the first piece of U.S. currency to feature the likeness of an Asian American, the U.S. Mint announced Monday. A quarter with the likeness of actress Anna May Wong began shipping this week. According to the Mint, the tails side of the coin has Wong’s likeness with her chin resting in her hand.
Comments / 0