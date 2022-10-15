Read full article on original website
Related
Iran imposes sanctions on U.K. institutions, individuals for 'inciting riots'
DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iran designated several British people and institutions on Wednesday for their "deliberate actions in support of terrorism, incitement of violence, and human rights violations," Iran's foreign ministry said.
Iranian rock climber who competed without hijab returns home
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab. After landing, Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless interview to Iran’s hard-line state television, saying that going without a hijab had been an “unintentional” act on her part. However, hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport — including women not wearing the hijab — and cheered for “Elnaz the Champion,” casting Rekabi as an inspiration for their continued protests. The future Rekabi faces after returning home remains unclear. Supporters and Farsi-language media outside of Iran have worried about Rekabi’s safety after her return, especially as activists say the demonstrations have seen security forces arrest thousands so far. The differing reception for Rekabi shows the growing fissures in Iranian society as nationwide protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman are in their fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her death has prompted women to remove their hijabs in public.
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Looped in ‘line by line’, Hezbollah shows pragmatic side in Lebanon-Israel deal
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Before Lebanon’s government approved a U.S.-brokered deal settling a decades-long maritime boundary dispute with Israel, the powerful Hezbollah had scrutinized the final draft line by line and given a crucial nod of acceptance. Branded a terrorist group by Washington and a sworn enemy of Israel,...
104.1 WIKY
Explosions at Myanmar main prison kill eight -media
(Reuters) – At least eight people were killed and 13 others were injured by explosions at Myanmar’s biggest jail, media reported on Wednesday. Three officials and five visitors died at Yangon’s colonial-era Insein prison after two explosions went off at 9.40 am local time near the facility’s parcels counter, according to independent news portal Myanmar Now. It was unclear what caused the explosions.
Russia-Ukraine news - live: Putin announces martial law in annexed regions
Vladimir Putin has said he is imposing martial law on the four regions of Ukraine recently illegally-annexed by Moscow.The four regions affected will be Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, none of which though are under full Russian control, and whose annexation has not be recognised by the West.Meanwhile civilians have been told to evacuate the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson “as fast as possible” as Ukrainian forces surround the region. Ukraine’s troops “will shortly begin an offensive against the city of Kherson,” said Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, which Russia partially controls.Russian forces...
104.1 WIKY
Israel edges toward air defence assistance for Ukraine
Jerusalem (Reuters) – Israel offered on Wednesday to help Ukrainians develop alerts for civilians under air attack, signalling a softening in its policy of non-military intervention after Kyiv appealed for counter-measures against Iranian-made drones used by Russia. Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has limited its Ukraine...
104.1 WIKY
At war for decades, Lebanon and Israel agree a rare compromise
Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a U.S.-mediated agreement ending a decades-old dispute over their maritime boundary on Tuesday, a landmark compromise between countries with a history of war. Here is a timeline of conflict between the states:. 1948. Lebanon fights alongside other Arab states against the nascent state of...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi Arabia frees senior Hamas official
GAZA (Reuters) – Saudi authorities released a senior official of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas after over three years in detention, an official of the Islamist faction said. Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement the official, Mohammad Al-Khodary, 83, whom Saudi authorities...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian presidential adviser condemns Putin’s ‘martial law’ declaration
KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian presidential adviser dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of martial law in four occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday as the “pseudo-legalization of looting of Ukrainians’ property.”. “‘Martial law’ implementation on the occupied territories by Russia should be considered only as...
Ukraine’s Nuclear Chief Says Winter Cold Raises The Risk Of Disaster At Zaporizhzhia
In an exclusive interview with HuffPost, the chief of Energoatom warns of difficulties ahead for Europe’s embattled largest nuclear power plant.
104.1 WIKY
French cement maker Lafarge to plead guilty to U.S. charges of supporting Islamic State
NEW YORK (Reuters) – French cement maker Lafarge will plead guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges of supporting the Islamic State by keeping a factory running in Syria after conflict broke out in 2011, according to a court hearing. The admission in Brooklyn federal court marked the first time...
104.1 WIKY
China lodges representations over alleged harassment at Manchester consulate
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry, responding to a question about clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the staff of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Wednesday that it had lodged representations with Britain over the incident. During a regular media briefing,...
104.1 WIKY
UK foreign minister says incident at Chinese consulate “unacceptable”
LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday an incident where a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was “unacceptable”. The incident, which occurred in Manchester, northern England, during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Comments / 0