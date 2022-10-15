ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

BSmith
3d ago

How does a 17 year old have a gun! Good thing they caught him before he did something worse. Bringing a gun to a school event is bad enough

PennLive.com

2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide

POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 charged after shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
LANSFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say

EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
EASTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store

It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station. The...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Arson Suspected In Fire Near Bucks Co. Middle School

A small fire in a storage shed near a Bucks County middle school appears to have been the work of an arsonist, according to authorities. Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, the department said on Facebook.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Glock Reported Stolen from Truck in Richlandtown Borough

State police at Dublin are investigating the recent theft of a Glock firearm from an unoccupied pickup truck in Richlandtown borough, Bucks County. Police said the truck was parked in the first block of First Avenue when an unknown suspect entered it sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10 and removed the Glock .380 caliber weapon from the glove compartment.
RICHLANDTOWN, PA
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Car crashes into central Pa. bicyclist

A female bicyclist was injured when a car crashed into her Saturday evening in Lancaster County, police said. Lititz police said the woman was headed east on East Lincoln Avenue when a vehicle making a left from East Lincoln Avenue onto North Broad Street hit her around 5:11 p.m. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

