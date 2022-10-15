Read full article on original website
BSmith
3d ago
How does a 17 year old have a gun! Good thing they caught him before he did something worse. Bringing a gun to a school event is bad enough
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
Police: Teen with loaded gun found in stadium at Pennsylvania high school football game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police say a teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania. Bethlehem police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was going on.
Another threat made to Coatesville Area Senior High School; students evacuated
Coatesville Area Senior High School is once again being evacuated because of a threat. The district said Monday an anonymous tip reported an accelerant somewhere in the school.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
Samurai sword-wielding suspect wearing clown mask robs Pocono Mountains store
A convenience store in the Pocono Mountains was robbed by a suspect wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, police said.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 charged after shooting in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
NBC Philadelphia
Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store
It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station. The...
Drug sting off of Route 191 nets 57 grams of meth, 2 arrests, cops say
A drug sting arranged near a Route 22 interchange netted 57 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two Lehigh Valley people, the Northampton County Drug Task Force said. Barrett Griggs, 40, of Whitehall Township, and Julie Louise Weil, 53, of Allentown, were arrested in the sting Thursday and each face drug charges in the case.
Arson Suspected In Fire Near Bucks Co. Middle School
A small fire in a storage shed near a Bucks County middle school appears to have been the work of an arsonist, according to authorities. Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, the department said on Facebook.
sauconsource.com
Glock Reported Stolen from Truck in Richlandtown Borough
State police at Dublin are investigating the recent theft of a Glock firearm from an unoccupied pickup truck in Richlandtown borough, Bucks County. Police said the truck was parked in the first block of First Avenue when an unknown suspect entered it sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10 and removed the Glock .380 caliber weapon from the glove compartment.
Jury convicts central Pa. man of providing drugs that caused fatal overdose
A jury took 40 minutes to convict a Lancaster County man of drug delivery resulting in death last week, in connection with the fatal overdose of a woman in 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Jeremy J. Morant was on trial for the overdose of a woman who died at a motel on Feb. 2, 2020.
fox29.com
Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week. The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
Pa. student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ high school: police
A Bucks County teen was arrested Thursday after making threats to “shoot up” his high school on social media. The teen, who was not identified, sent several messages to another student through Snapchat, threatening to shoot up Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown, according to Central Bucks Regional police.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
Car crashes into central Pa. bicyclist
A female bicyclist was injured when a car crashed into her Saturday evening in Lancaster County, police said. Lititz police said the woman was headed east on East Lincoln Avenue when a vehicle making a left from East Lincoln Avenue onto North Broad Street hit her around 5:11 p.m. The...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2