State police at Dublin are investigating the recent theft of a Glock firearm from an unoccupied pickup truck in Richlandtown borough, Bucks County. Police said the truck was parked in the first block of First Avenue when an unknown suspect entered it sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10 and removed the Glock .380 caliber weapon from the glove compartment.

RICHLANDTOWN, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO