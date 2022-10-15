ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Week 8 high school football highlights and scores

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uX6wV_0iaVxUll00

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Week eight of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to Abilene Wylie at Rider. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTZqB_0iaVxUll00
Final: Decatur 31
Wichita Falls 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ik6yE_0iaVxUll00
Final: Vernon 28
Breckenridge 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XArdF_0iaVxUll00
Final: Holliday 41
Henrietta 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpsY0_0iaVxUll00
Final: Comanche 53
Jacksboro 33
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnTLV_0iaVxUll00
Final: Abilene Wylie 39
Rider 38
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZT3i_0iaVxUll00
Final OT: Iowa Park 25
Bowie 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQhjg_0iaVxUll00
Final: Windthorst 48
Munday 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382vjP_0iaVxUll00
Final: Seymour 42
Electra 0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3NR5_0iaVxUll00
Final: Olney 31
Anson 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c83oZ_0iaVxUll00
Final: Crowell 58
Chillicothe 0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VF0Fr_0iaVxUll00
Final: Woodson 50
Paint Creek 0

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8a3D_0iaVxUll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GOlv_0iaVxUll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311VzM_0iaVxUll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGGLQ_0iaVxUll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cnss0_0iaVxUll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7tJf_0iaVxUll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgFug_0iaVxUll00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5REm_0iaVxUll00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Demolition begins on Abilene Reporter News building

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Demolition began at the Abilene Reporter News building Monday, as part of an agreement between the City of Abilene and Abilene Improvement Corporation (AIC). An electrical fire put the building out of commission in November 2018, and was later put up for sale before entering an agreement with AIC. It had […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th

The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene citizen killed following crash in Nolan county

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene citizen has died following a crash that took place in Nolan county this past Friday. According to a press release, Carmen Elisa Pyron, 34, of Abilene was traveling west on County Road 124 in a 2007 Nissan, Murano when they lost control on a curve in the roadway, striking a sign and a fence.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: ACU performs “The Little Mermaid” for 2022 homecoming

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University dove under the sea for the 2022 homecoming play. ACU Theatre put on “The Little Mermaid” for three nights over the weekend. This production displayed very colorful costumes, tap dancing, big and little props, lots of music and much more. Chloe Munson, a theater and education major, played […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman

Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
COLEMAN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Spooky Or Sad? This Erie West Texas Mansion Stands Alone…See Pics!

I have driven by this house when in Abilene, Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely, you might pass this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 2 arrested for being part of group stealing multiple vehicles from Abilene’s Frontier Motors

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of North 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle Three vehicles were reported stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

At least one injured in South Abilene overturn car wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle overturned in South Abilene Friday, injuring at least one. The flip happened near Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic on Ridgemont Drive, right before noon. Details of this crash have not been released, but KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was killed. One person involved was taken to a nearby […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy