Week 8 high school football highlights and scores
TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Week eight of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.
The Game of the Week went to Abilene Wylie at Rider. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.
The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren't able to cover are below:
