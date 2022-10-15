Read full article on original website
Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
State Debate: Journal Times tells county board to leave library board alone
The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
Michels on abortion ban: 'I will never arrest a doctor,' but cops should
When gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he wouldn’t arrest doctors for violating Wisconsin’s abortion ban, he meant it — literally. Michels was asked during a Tuesday Q&A at the Milwaukee Rotary Club whether the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure should remain in place. Michels has...
Letter | Wisconsin GOP candidates represent extreme right
Dear Editor: I am scared to death that in the November election Wisconsin, a purple state, will elect a U.S. senator, attorney general and governor who are all aligned with ex-President Donald Trump, and won't even recognize after two years that Biden, a Democrat, won the election. Republicans running in our state elections all represent the extreme right of the Republican Party.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers launches bus tour to close reelection bid
It might not be a normal field trip —or a Magic School Bus — but Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will launch a 10-day bus trip throughout the state on Oct. 27. The Democratic governor, a former educator and statewide Superintendent of Public Instruction, is set to travel the state in a school bus. This will be his "Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour," according to Evers' campaign.
Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
State Debate: Kenosha and Racine papers join in State Journal's endorsement of Mandela Barnes
Both the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times, fellow Lee newspapers with the Wisconsin State Journal, reprint the State Journal's endorsement of Mandela Barnes over incumbent Ron Johnson for the U.S. Senate. The editorial insists that Barnes is so much better for Wisconsin. Columnist Bill Kaplan writes that promising...
