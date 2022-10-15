Read full article on original website
Poland has no ample space to hike rates, central banker Kochalski says
WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish central bank does not have ample room to increase interest rates amid an expected economic slowdown, central banker Cezary Kochalski said on Tuesday. Poland’s inflation would remain high in coming months and the first quarter of 2023 but would not exceed 20%, Kochalski told...
China expected to leave lending benchmarks unchanged this week
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is widely expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, although a few market watchers think authorities will step up support for the property sector. The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charge their...
Goldman CEO says reasonable chance of U.S. recession in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States may tip into a recession next year, but it is possible that inflation can be tamed without causing too much economic pain, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told Reuters. “There’s a reasonable chance of a recession in the U.S., but...
U.S. Treasury’s Adeyemo heads to APEC meeting with focus on trade, ‘resilience’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Asia this week for a two-day meeting with finance ministers from the Asia-Pacific region and bilateral meetings in Thailand and Singapore, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday. Adeyemo, who has led work on U.S. sanctions over...
Oil up in tight market as U.S. sets release of more reserves
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as caution over tightening supply countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth and news that the United States will release more crude from its reserves.
Italy budget watchdog sees GDP shrinking by 0.2% in third quarter
ROME (Reuters) – The Italian economy is set to shrink by 0.2% in the third quarter of the year, the Italian parliament’s budget watchdog said on Wednesday, adding it expected growth of 0.3% for 2023. In a monthly update, the watchdog cited the impact of rising energy prices...
Russian rouble edges lower with market focused on OFZ auctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble edged lower in a relatively narrow range in early trade on Wednesday after weeks of volatility, with domestic investors focused on two OFZ treasury bond auctions the finance ministry is scheduled to hold later in the day. At 0709 GMT, the rouble was...
Japan Finance Minister says checking FX’meticulously’ and more frequently -Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that he was checking currency rates “meticulously” and with more frequency, Jiji News reported, as the yen continues to weaken against the dollar and markets watch for signs of intervention. Suzuki also said the government would...
Mexico president says he spoke with Walmart exec about lowering inflation on food products
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna about “doing everything possible” to lower inflation on food products. It comes weeks after Mexican officials announced a deal with more than a...
UK finance minister says will prioritise “help for most vulnerable” as inflation rises
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable as latest data showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September. “This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while...
Former Celsius exec joins JPMorgan as director of crypto regulatory policy
(Reuters) -Former Celsius executive Aaron Iovine has joined JPMorgan Chase & Co as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy, according to his LinkedIn profile, days after the bank’s Chief Executive Jamie Dimon blasted cryptocurrencies as fraud and decentralized ponzi schemes. Iovine was head of policy and regulatory affairs...
Biden awards $2.8 billion to boost U.S. minerals output for EV batteries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries and the minerals used to build them, part of a bid to wean the country off supplies from China.
Column-Markets map out the end of the line :Mike Dolan
LONDON (Reuters) – Yet another eye-catching rebound in global stocks may just be another bear market bounce – but investors do sense the end of a dark road, even if there’s still some distance to go. The dominant theme of the past week has been how Britain’s...
Goldman says ex banker’s $23 million whistleblower claim ‘lamentable’
LONDON (Reuters) – A former Goldman Sachs banker and self-proclaimed whistleblower is suing his former employer for more than 20 million pounds ($23 million) for unfair dismissal in a London claim the Wall Street bank has labelled “cynical” and “lamentable”. The bank said the claim...
ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV’s quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe’s largest technology company...
World’s biggest private firms lag listed peers in setting emissions targets -study
LONDON (Reuters) – The world’s largest privately owned companies are severely lagging their public market peers when it comes to setting climate targets, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Net Zero Tracker released on Wednesday. Just 32 of the 100 biggest private firms have set a target...
Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for ‘cleaner’ LNG
(Reuters) – Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials. Natural gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if...
China auto market faces slowdown as inventory builds – CMBI
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Automakers in China delivered a record number of cars to dealers in the first nine months of the year even as retail demand slowed, setting up the market for a slowdown in 2023, a leading Chinese brokerage said on Wednesday. Automakers had delivered 1 million vehicles...
Payments tech firm Super Apps to list in U.S. via $1.1 billion SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Super Apps Holdings said on Wednesday it would go public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that values the Malaysian payments technology firm at $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
