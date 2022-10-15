Bruce Banner was a major player in the first few episodes of She-Hulk on Disney Plus, but in recent weeks Jen’s big green cousin has been far from the action. Many audiences assumed that Bruce would re-emerge before the first season came to a close, and they were proven correct in the show’s final episode. His appearance was largely a side-note—and a plug for future Hulk action—however, leaving fans to wonder after the time he spent off-planet. Before his lengthy departure from the plot, it appeared that Bruce was up to something big, but what exactly was the Strongest Avenger doing in the background?

