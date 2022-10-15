ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: The bunkhouse boys are (almost) ready to ride again as fans talk their most loved and loathed characters

Happy Monday, Yellowstone fans! We’re one day closer to the season five premiere of Paramount’s number-one series and an inch closer to the beautifully told story of the Dutton family. With romance, drama, and sacrifice on the menu next season, things will get dicey for our favorite cowboy family. Before we head into a season of drama, we’ll enjoy the space between seasons, where we can dream of the future we’re hoping for while keeping the waring from showrunner Taylor Sheridan far from our minds.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained

The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Dance of Dragons begins and Google searches for Olivia Cooke’s feet skyrocket

The penultimate House of the Dragon episode finally kickstarted the Dance of Dragons after Aegon Targaryen usurped the throne from his sister, Rhaenyra. As fans recover from the jaw-dropping scene of Rhaenys breaking off the coronation ceremony on top of her dragon, Meleys, and try to put that gross scene between Queen Alicent and Larys Strong behind them, HBO releases the first preview trailer for next week’s season one finale, which teases Rhaenyra and Daemon establishing a war council to prepare for the confrontation with the Greens.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively lazy addition to the 8-film canon nobody wanted fails to raise a single streaming smile

The mere mention of the names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer is enough to send shivers down the spines of anyone familiar with the duo’s work, even though the majority of the pair’s awful attempts at comedy ended up making money none of them deserved to have in the coffers. Incredulously, that unexplainable popularity has carried over to streaming, with Date Movie rising from the depths of hell to live again.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status

Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
wegotthiscovered.com

Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sydney Sweeney wants to see fans channel her ‘Euphoria’ character this Halloween

As Halloween quickly approaches, Sydney Sweeney has shared her excitement about seeing fans who plan to dress up as her character from Euphoria this spooky season. Sweeney told interviewers from Entertainment Tonight that she looks forward to seeing people who dress up as characters from Euphoria, especially her character, Cassie. She believed that the show, especially the characters, has made an impact the culture and that she’s excited to see those people represent her character in public.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 spookiest ‘Supernatural’ episodes to get you into the Halloween spirit

Supernatural is one of the biggest paranormal TV series in recent history, having finished its run in 2020 after 15 seasons of non-stop horror. Most say it went on for way too long. For others, it was not even close to enough. Most of the show’s scariest episodes are from...
wegotthiscovered.com

Where the Hulk did Bruce disappear to in ‘She-Hulk?’

Bruce Banner was a major player in the first few episodes of She-Hulk on Disney Plus, but in recent weeks Jen’s big green cousin has been far from the action. Many audiences assumed that Bruce would re-emerge before the first season came to a close, and they were proven correct in the show’s final episode. His appearance was largely a side-note—and a plug for future Hulk action—however, leaving fans to wonder after the time he spent off-planet. Before his lengthy departure from the plot, it appeared that Bruce was up to something big, but what exactly was the Strongest Avenger doing in the background?
wegotthiscovered.com

We know who to thank for the ‘She-Hulk’ finale’s inspired opening scene

It’s no secret that just about every high-profile film or television show is the result of Herculean collaboration efforts between writers, directors, actors, artists, engineers, and more. It’s perhaps even less of a secret that the talents behind any and all Marvel Cinematic Universe content crank up this collaboration to 11. With Kevin Feige running a tight continuity ship, it’s imperative that all cooperative hands are on deck at all times.

