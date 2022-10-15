ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schererville, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Meer Points Blame at Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WCIA

IL Treasurer gives largest unclaimed property in American history to heirs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Treasurer has given the largest monetary unclaimed property back to their rightful heirs in American history. State Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday he handed out $11 million to Joseph Richard Stancak, a Chicago man who died of natural causes. The treasurer does not know how Stancak accumulated his […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police

(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
oakpark.com

What do students and teachers make of new ‘phone home’ policy?

Starting the new school year off strong Oak Park and River Forest High School greeted students with a new policy focused on limiting access to cell phones during class time. Under the policy students place their phones in designated “phone homes” — numbered pockets at the entrance of the classroom — instead of keeping the phone on their person.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Free food, free smiles

Friendly volunteers passed out fresh fruit, vegetables and grains at no charge earlier this month at the San Miguel Community Center, 1936 W. 48th St. Sponsored by Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya and other members of U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García’s political organization, the giveaway is held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. – Supplied photo.
COOK COUNTY, IL
TheDailyBeast

Chicago Cop to Keep his Job Despite Links to Proud Boys

A Chicago cop will keep his job but has been suspended for 120 days after his links to the Proud Boys far right group were exposed. An investigation into Officer Robert Bakker was sparked in 2020 after Vice published Telegram chat logs of Bakker communicating with and organizing meetings for Proud Boys members. Bakker previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he was never a member of the Proud Boys but didn’t deny that he communicated via a Proud Boys Telegram channel. Under a mediation agreement, Bakker agreed not to contest the allegations against him, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s most recent quarterly report. The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs previously found that Bakker failed to submit a written report explaining he was under FBI investigation. The Inspector General’s office urged police to consider whether Bakker broke departmental rules by lying.Read it at Chicago Sun Times
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Board of Works approves additional paving with leftover money

Valparaiso will be able to get some extra paving work done. The board of works last week approved a $250,215.80 change order to the city's Community Crossings projects. "We had a little bit of additional money left over, so we worked with the contractor, Milestone, to identify additional streets that would be suitable for paving this year," explained Max Rehlander, deputy city engineer.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakecentralnews.com

Classroom Poster Raises Concerns at School Board Meeting

At the Sept. 19 School Board Meeting in the high school’s LGI Room, Dyer resident Cherie True voiced her concerns about a sign in a classroom at the high school. The sign read “In this classroom we believe: Science is real, Black Lives Matter, Love is Love, Feminism is for everyone, Humans are not illegal, Kindness is everything.” She would not disclose the classroom or the subject where the poster was found.

