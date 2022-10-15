Read full article on original website
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
wbaa.org
Democrat Tom McDermott talks about inflation, abortion, other key issues in Senate race
Democrat Tom McDermott says if he wins Indiana’s U.S. Senate race, it will be because women show up in large numbers at the polls to vote for him. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with McDermott to discuss abortion rights – which he’s putting front and center in his campaign – and other key issues in the race.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Denise WIlliams Can’t Keep Her False Stories Straight; No, She Was Never Appointed As VAC Secretary –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County (ECWd) – So desperate to vote on Veterans Assistance Commission business, Denise Williams came up with another false statement on how she can continue voting during the October 14, 2022, meeting. This time, she claims she was “appointed as secretary by the commission president...
cwbchicago.com
Chief Judge Timothy Evans is up for retention during the current election cycle. How should you vote?
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
fox32chicago.com
Protesters expected to rally in Chicago, demanding accountability for Jan. 6
CHICAGO - Protesters want their voices heard in the Jan. 6 investigation. They are scheduled to gather Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza. They will be joining protests in more than 70 cities across the country. Chicago activists will be demanding accountability for former President Donald Trump and his...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Points Blame at Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
Workers Stop Removal Of Pilsen Church Statue After Neighbors Protest: ‘It Belongs To Them, Not To The Archdiocese’
PILSEN — Archdiocese of Chicago workers temporarily halted efforts to remove a beloved statue from a former Catholic church Pilsen neighbors fought years to save after an hours-long protest. Former parishioners demonstrated outside St. Adalbert Church, 1650 W. 17th St., as workers moved to remove a replica of Michelangelo’s...
Protesters in Chicago form human chain across Michigan Ave. to bring awareness to protests in Iran
The group formed a human chain across Michigan Avenue to draw attention to the lives lost in the ongoing protests in Iran.
cwbchicago.com
Here are some things to know before you vote for (or against) the Cook County judges on your ballot
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
IL Treasurer gives largest unclaimed property in American history to heirs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Treasurer has given the largest monetary unclaimed property back to their rightful heirs in American history. State Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday he handed out $11 million to Joseph Richard Stancak, a Chicago man who died of natural causes. The treasurer does not know how Stancak accumulated his […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
Chicago's Top Doctor Addresses Concerns After High Levels of Weed Killer Ingredient Found on Plants Across Illinois, Midwest
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
oakpark.com
What do students and teachers make of new ‘phone home’ policy?
Starting the new school year off strong Oak Park and River Forest High School greeted students with a new policy focused on limiting access to cell phones during class time. Under the policy students place their phones in designated “phone homes” — numbered pockets at the entrance of the classroom — instead of keeping the phone on their person.
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Free food, free smiles
Friendly volunteers passed out fresh fruit, vegetables and grains at no charge earlier this month at the San Miguel Community Center, 1936 W. 48th St. Sponsored by Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya and other members of U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García’s political organization, the giveaway is held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. – Supplied photo.
Chicago Cop to Keep his Job Despite Links to Proud Boys
A Chicago cop will keep his job but has been suspended for 120 days after his links to the Proud Boys far right group were exposed. An investigation into Officer Robert Bakker was sparked in 2020 after Vice published Telegram chat logs of Bakker communicating with and organizing meetings for Proud Boys members. Bakker previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he was never a member of the Proud Boys but didn’t deny that he communicated via a Proud Boys Telegram channel. Under a mediation agreement, Bakker agreed not to contest the allegations against him, according to the Office of the Inspector General’s most recent quarterly report. The department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs previously found that Bakker failed to submit a written report explaining he was under FBI investigation. The Inspector General’s office urged police to consider whether Bakker broke departmental rules by lying.Read it at Chicago Sun Times
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo Board of Works approves additional paving with leftover money
Valparaiso will be able to get some extra paving work done. The board of works last week approved a $250,215.80 change order to the city's Community Crossings projects. "We had a little bit of additional money left over, so we worked with the contractor, Milestone, to identify additional streets that would be suitable for paving this year," explained Max Rehlander, deputy city engineer.
lakecentralnews.com
Classroom Poster Raises Concerns at School Board Meeting
At the Sept. 19 School Board Meeting in the high school’s LGI Room, Dyer resident Cherie True voiced her concerns about a sign in a classroom at the high school. The sign read “In this classroom we believe: Science is real, Black Lives Matter, Love is Love, Feminism is for everyone, Humans are not illegal, Kindness is everything.” She would not disclose the classroom or the subject where the poster was found.
