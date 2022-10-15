ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year, Oklahoma included

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eILP_0iaVwn3P00

(NEXSTAR) — In just a few short weeks, daylight saving time will end and Americans in all but two states will be turning back the clocks.

Not a fan of daylight saving time, even though we’ll gain an hour of sleep? Many lawmakers throughout the country aren’t either.

Over the last seven years, hundreds of bills and resolutions seeking to put an end to daylight saving time have been introduced throughout the U.S. Many haven’t passed, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .

Two states — Hawaii and most of Arizona — already observe permanent standard time (the time between November and March), meaning they don’t change their clocks at all.

Permanent daylight saving time has been tried before – and it didn’t go well

While the rest of the U.S. switches to daylight saving time, Arizona and Hawaii actually change time zones. With clocks now set to shift to standard time, Arizona shifts from the Pacific Time Zone to the Mountain Time Zone, while Hawaii transitions to five hours behind Eastern Time from six hours behind.

Under current federal law, the U.S. as a whole can only abandon the twice-yearly changing of the clocks if Congress enacts a federal law, or a state or local government submits detailed information to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation “supporting its contention the requested change would serve the convenience of commerce.”

What states are trying to end daylight saving time?

Eighteen states have enacted legislation or resolutions to stay on daylight saving time permanently, pending approval by Congress or other neighboring states enacting similar legislation.

These states include Alabama , Delaware, Florida , Georgia , Idaho, Louisiana , Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio , Oregon , South Carolina , Tennessee , Utah , Washington, and Wyoming. California voters authorized a change but legislative action has yet to happen. Massachusetts has commissioned studies on the matter, according to NCSL .

Kentucky and Mississippi have approved legislation, both calling for Congress and the president to make daylight saving time permanent.

Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving

Over 20 states have pending legislation on daylight saving time this year, NCSL reports. While most of these states want to permanently observe daylight saving, others want to remain on standard time, like Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

Legislation in Iowa, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia failed to pass this year. A state-by-state breakdown of proposed legislation can be found here .

Is Congress doing anything?

Congress passed the first daylight saving legislation more than 100 years ago when then-President Woodrow Wilson signed the Calder Act. According to the Smithsonian Magazine , Americans were required to set their clocks to standard time on March 19, 1918, and then set their clocks one hour ahead on March 31.

Two years later, dozens of cities adopted their own daylight saving policies. By the mid-1960s, 18 states observed daylight saving while 12 stuck to standard time. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, setting into action the current daylight saving time schedule 48 states observe, the Smithsonian reports .

Earlier this year, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 , introduced by Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). The bill would make daylight saving time our normal time, effective in early November 2023. It was sent to the House of Representatives in March, but no action has been taken on it since .

Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things

Two other bills, the DAYLIGHT Act and another that would allow states to elect to observe year-round daylight saving time, were introduced in the House in November 2021 but never left the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce.

The U.S. has tried permanent daylight saving time before and it didn’t go well .

Then-President Richard Nixon signed an emergency daylight saving bill into law in late 1973 amid a national energy crisis in an effort to cut demand while extending daylight hours. Soon after, parents expressed concerns about traffic accidents and the safety of their children, who were now forced to go to school under winter darkness.

The vast majority of Americans approved the bill’s passage, but two months later, the approval rating dropped from 80% to 42%. Months later, in the fall of 1974, President Gerald Ford signed a bill to return the U.S. to the clock-changing process we know today.

There are a few industries that seem to benefit from daylight saving time. Among those is the Chamber of Commerce, Michael Downing, a professor at Tufts University explained in 2015 . He said the Chamber “understood something very early on: If you give workers daylight, when they leave their jobs, they are much more apt to stop and shop on their way home.”

The Department of Transportation now credits daylight saving time with conserving energy, preventing crashes, and reducing crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
KCEN

Daylight saving may be no more

Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
TEMPLE, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular State To Move To

America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move to.
HAWAII STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy