Missoula, MT

Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team secures Western AA title with win over Helena Capital

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Weekend in review: Week 8 of Montana 2022 high school sports

Roundup of coverage from the eighth week of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 15) Highlights from across the state for high school football. From humble beginnings, Lockwood football seniors get their moment in win over Hardin. BRIAR NAPIER...
MONTANA STATE
Frontier Conference Media Day: Men's teams prepared for 2022-23 season

HELENA — A new crop of players is ready to take over the Frontier Conference after many of the “old guard” graduated. Of the six Frontier men’s players who were tabbed All-Americans last season, only one (Montana Tech’s Caleb Bellach) returns for the 2022-23 campaign.
HELENA, MT
Rocky Mountain College, Tech players receive volleyball awards

Two players from Rocky Mountain College and one from Montana Tech were saluted by the Frontier Conference on Monday as its volleyball players of the week. Rocky's Ayla Embry was the defender of the week, while teammate Blythe Sealey was recognized as the league's setter of the week. Tech's Maureen...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana women's tennis team posts strong results at ITA regional tourney

MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team showed well against some of the top teams in the Western United States at the 2022 Division One Intercollegiate Tennis Association Mountain Region Championships in Las Vegas over the weekend. Three Grizzlies advanced to the second round of the flight-two singles bracket...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana travels to Sac State: Hornets players to watch

The Hornets run a two-quarterback system with Jake Dunniway serving as the passing threat. But when O’Hara is in, you can likely bet on a run play as he’s fourth in the Big Sky across any position with 424 rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns at 11. Sac State strikes the perfect balance with this QB duo, but it’s O’Hara with the hot hand. He ran for three scores last week versus Eastern Washington in another blowout victory.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana soccer team stumbles in home match against Northern Arizona

MISSOULA — Northern Arizona scored the match’s opening goal less than two minutes in and the game-winner in the 69th minute as the Lumberjacks defeated Montana 2-1 at South Campus Stadium in Missoula on Sunday. Montana’s goal came in the 10th minute, a header from Delaney Lou Schorr...
MISSOULA, MT
From sight unseen to second family: Tony Collins at home with Carroll

HELENA — Home is where the heart is, and for the last five years, Montana is where Tony Collins has called home. A standout two-way player at Southwest High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Collins stepped off an airplane into an unknown world some four and a half years ago, mere weeks after then-head Carroll football coach Mike Van Diest offered him a scholarship over the phone.
HELENA, MT
Uncovering the history behind Montana's hillside letters: Butte's big 'M'

BUTTE, Mont. - It's the first thing that catches your eye as you're driving down the continental divide into Silver Bow valley. The 'M' plastered into the side of Big Butte is arguably the Mining City's most famous icon. But what makes it iconic?. These hillside monograms are popular across...
BUTTE, MT
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses

Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana wants to be the next wine country

It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CORVALLIS, MT
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
MONTANA STATE

