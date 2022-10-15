Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team secures Western AA title with win over Helena Capital

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: All eyes turn to Helena — or C-Falls, Bigfork and Custer
BOZEMAN — The center of the Montana high school football universe this week will be Helena. As it enters its final weekend of the regular season, 2022 figures to go out with a flair, starting with the crosstown rivalry between Helena Capital (8-0) and Helena (7-1) — the top two Class AA teams in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings.
406mtsports.com
Hot off the shelf: Dynamic Sentinel senior duo making most of injury-shortened season
MISSOULA — They're the No. 3 seed that no one wants to see. A dark horse to win the State AA girls soccer title. The team with arguably the best keeper in the state in senior Kassidy Kirgan and the most dynamic goal scorer in senior Haley Wolsky. The...
406mtsports.com
Weekend in review: Week 8 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the eighth week of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 15) Highlights from across the state for high school football. From humble beginnings, Lockwood football seniors get their moment in win over Hardin. BRIAR NAPIER...
406mtsports.com
'We've all lost before': Griz football well-adept to keep moving forward despite first loss
MISSOULA — Losing — it happens to the best of us. Whether in sports or another aspect of life, if you compete, you are going to suffer losses from time to time. When referring to his team’s Saturday home loss to Idaho, its first of the season, Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck chose to use cribbage, a card game, as an example.
406mtsports.com
Frontier Conference Media Day: Men's teams prepared for 2022-23 season
HELENA — A new crop of players is ready to take over the Frontier Conference after many of the “old guard” graduated. Of the six Frontier men’s players who were tabbed All-Americans last season, only one (Montana Tech’s Caleb Bellach) returns for the 2022-23 campaign.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College, Tech players receive volleyball awards
Two players from Rocky Mountain College and one from Montana Tech were saluted by the Frontier Conference on Monday as its volleyball players of the week. Rocky's Ayla Embry was the defender of the week, while teammate Blythe Sealey was recognized as the league's setter of the week. Tech's Maureen...
406mtsports.com
Montana women's tennis team posts strong results at ITA regional tourney
MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team showed well against some of the top teams in the Western United States at the 2022 Division One Intercollegiate Tennis Association Mountain Region Championships in Las Vegas over the weekend. Three Grizzlies advanced to the second round of the flight-two singles bracket...
406mtsports.com
Montana travels to Sac State: Hornets players to watch
The Hornets run a two-quarterback system with Jake Dunniway serving as the passing threat. But when O’Hara is in, you can likely bet on a run play as he’s fourth in the Big Sky across any position with 424 rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns at 11. Sac State strikes the perfect balance with this QB duo, but it’s O’Hara with the hot hand. He ran for three scores last week versus Eastern Washington in another blowout victory.
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team stumbles in home match against Northern Arizona
MISSOULA — Northern Arizona scored the match’s opening goal less than two minutes in and the game-winner in the 69th minute as the Lumberjacks defeated Montana 2-1 at South Campus Stadium in Missoula on Sunday. Montana’s goal came in the 10th minute, a header from Delaney Lou Schorr...
406mtsports.com
Week 7: Idaho Vandals silence No. 3 Montana Grizzlies for first time since 1999
Fresh off their bye week, the No. 3 Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1) fell to Idaho (4-2, 3-0) in Missoula and had to give back the Little Brown Stein after two decades. 'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999. LUCAS SEMB...
406mtsports.com
From sight unseen to second family: Tony Collins at home with Carroll
HELENA — Home is where the heart is, and for the last five years, Montana is where Tony Collins has called home. A standout two-way player at Southwest High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Collins stepped off an airplane into an unknown world some four and a half years ago, mere weeks after then-head Carroll football coach Mike Van Diest offered him a scholarship over the phone.
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Uncovering the history behind Montana's hillside letters: Butte's big 'M'
BUTTE, Mont. - It's the first thing that catches your eye as you're driving down the continental divide into Silver Bow valley. The 'M' plastered into the side of Big Butte is arguably the Mining City's most famous icon. But what makes it iconic?. These hillside monograms are popular across...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses
Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
Montana wants to be the next wine country
It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
