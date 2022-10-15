Maryland volleyball is on a historic run over the last week. For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014, which is widely regarded as a top volleyball conference in the country, Maryland has been able to sweep three road matches in a row. The third of these three dominant wins came when the unranked Terps took down the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers, which also marked the first time Maryland has defeated a top-10 team on the road since joining the conference. Following this run of success, two Maryland players received Big Ten weekly honors yesterday afternoon.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO