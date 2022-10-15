ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland women’s soccer at Indiana preview

With a loss against Minnesota last Thursday, Maryland women’s soccer was officially eliminated from Big Ten Tournament contention. Riding a seven-game losing streak, head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer wanted her team to know that there is still plenty to fight for in the remaining two games. “We don’t really...
MM 10.18: Maryland volleyball stars honored by Big Ten following huge upset

Maryland volleyball is on a historic run over the last week. For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014, which is widely regarded as a top volleyball conference in the country, Maryland has been able to sweep three road matches in a row. The third of these three dominant wins came when the unranked Terps took down the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers, which also marked the first time Maryland has defeated a top-10 team on the road since joining the conference. Following this run of success, two Maryland players received Big Ten weekly honors yesterday afternoon.
