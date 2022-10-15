Read full article on original website
Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
Column: LIV Golf showing just how much money can be made
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — No matter how anyone spins it, LIV Golf is about money. That’s why 13 major champions — all but four of them still under 40 — signed up for the Saudi-funded league. It offers 54 holes with no cut for a 48-man field, a limited schedule and a team competition these guys haven’t enjoyed since they were amateurs — none of which is appealing without the money.
Darcy Kuemper gives glimpse into Capitals’ potential reverse retro jerseys
Kuemper gives glimpse into Caps’ potential reverse retro jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Who doesn’t love a good reverse retro jersey? Washington Capitals fans are accustomed to being spoiled by the alternate threads, which have included last year’s red twist on the classic screaming eagle design.
Union Berlin: U.S. forward Jordan Pefok to miss only 1 game
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer says Jordan Pefok’s leg injury is only a “charley horse” and that the American forward should be available to play again on Sunday. Pefok limped off in the second half of Union’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on...
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar. The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the...
Zaha completes Palace comeback in 2-1 win over Wolves
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha completed Crystal Palace’s recovery by scoring his fifth goal of the season to seal a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Tuesday. Trailing after a rare goal from Adama Traore in the 31st minute, Palace equalized barely a minute into...
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for his club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with...
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m. Sunday,...
Man United charged for failing to control players in match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players during Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle. United’s players angrily remonstrated with referee Craig Pawson after he ruled out a Cristiano Ronaldo goal shortly after halftime. The official included...
What happened last time Uruguay played Ghana in the World Cup?
GHANA are seeking revenge when they face Uruguay in Group H of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The sides faced off in the quarter final back in 2010 during the World Cup in South Africa, and a rivalry was born. They will now face each other for the first...
Toronto’s Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league’s players’ association. Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as highest-paid player from...
AUTO RACING: Logano’s in and awaiting 3 fellow contenders
Site: Homestead, Florida. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC). Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway. Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles. Last year: William Byron won after starting 31st. Last race: Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a spot in the championship finale,...
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
Today in Sports History-Dr. J traded to the 76ers
1923 — Zev, winner of the 1923 Kentucky Derby, beats England’s Papyrus, winner of the 1923 Epsom Derby, in a $100,000 match race at Belmont Park. The race, the International Special, marks the first time an English champion is sent to the U.S. to race. The race is so popular that it is broadcast on the radio, a first.
