RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — No matter how anyone spins it, LIV Golf is about money. That’s why 13 major champions — all but four of them still under 40 — signed up for the Saudi-funded league. It offers 54 holes with no cut for a 48-man field, a limited schedule and a team competition these guys haven’t enjoyed since they were amateurs — none of which is appealing without the money.

20 HOURS AGO