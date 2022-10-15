Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
MATCHDAY: Tottenham heads to Man United; Madrid visits Elche
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. With the Premier League’s top two — Arsenal and Manchester City — inactive this week, third-place Tottenham will look to take advantage when the team heads to Manchester United for the standout match of the midweek round. Tottenham would climb above City into second place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal, with a win. Liverpool looks to back up its victory over City on Sunday with another home win against West Ham. West Ham manager David Moyes has called a match under lights at Anfield the hardest test in soccer. Chelsea protects an unbeaten record under recently hired manager Graham Potter when it heads 5 miles west to Brentford while Newcastle hosts Everton and Southampton visits fellow south-coast club Bournemouth.
WTOP
Zaha completes Palace comeback in 2-1 win over Wolves
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha completed Crystal Palace’s recovery by scoring his fifth goal of the season to seal a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Tuesday. Trailing after a rare goal from Adama Traore in the 31st minute, Palace equalized barely a minute into...
WTOP
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly...
WTOP
Forest draws 0-0 at Brighton, off bottom of Premier League
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest collected a hard-fought point from a 0-0 draw at Brighton to climb off the bottom of the Premier League on Tuesday. Brighton dominated the game at the Amex Stadium but again lacked a cutting edge, coming closest when Leandro Trossard struck a powerful shot against the crossbar in the first half.
WTOP
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for his club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with...
WTOP
Man United charged for failing to control players in match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players during Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle. United’s players angrily remonstrated with referee Craig Pawson after he ruled out a Cristiano Ronaldo goal shortly after halftime. The official included...
WTOP
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club’s announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team’s poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.
WTOP
Toronto’s Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league’s players’ association. Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as highest-paid player from...
WTOP
Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
WTOP
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar. The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the...
Comments / 0