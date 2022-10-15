Read full article on original website
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
Candace Parker says fights between teammates, like Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's, 'happen a lot' in the WNBA, but it's the sign of a strong team
The WNBA superstar and "NBA on TNT" analyst told Insider she'd "rather a blow up and then we're able to solve the problem versus people being quiet."
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
This Suns-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have been making a lot of headlines lately. Jordan Poole’s extension was widely expected. Still, the NBA world is abuzz about his new contract. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ new pact was not as certain to come. Nonetheless, the Warriors made a long-term commitment to him as well.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
BET
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Kidney Failure, Is Undergoing Treatment
“What bothers me so incredibly is that so many lives were lost because of this lie,” Hannah Drake, a Louisville leader in the push for justice said after Taylor's death. "This is so senseless," said family friend Pastor John Delley. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."
In an interview back in 2005, Michael Jordan explained why he thinks that an NBA prospect should not enter the draft before turning 20 years old.
NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Khris Middleton will likely miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery over the offseason.
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates 'Good Problem' in Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen shined in his first NFL start with 13 tackles. Will he continue to get large chunks of playing time?
Complex
Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta
Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
