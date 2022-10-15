Read full article on original website
Orphaned bear cub camps out under Eagle deck
Locals’ heartstrings are being pulled by an unexpected new neighbor — a young black bear who has been finding shelter beneath a front porch in Eagle. The cub has been living in the neighborhood since its mother was struck and killed by a car on Oct. 6. and residents are beginning to worry for its well-being.
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Summit Daily News
Explore a spooky Halloween mystery at Frisco Historic Park & Museum this weekend
The Frisco Historic Park & Museum and Summit County Library will host a free evening of Halloween entertainment Saturday, Oct. 22. Called Mystery at the Museum, guests will have the opportunity to solve a historic murder through clues and puzzles. Participants who complete the game will be entered into a...
Watch: Fat bear visits front door in Evergreen
Bears are fattening up for winter by eating up to 20,000 calories each day right now.
9News
Next Question: Can Coloradans use greywater to water lawns?
According to GreyWater Action, greywater can be used for irrigating individual, non-food plants. In Denver, you can't let greywater pool or run off your property.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Denver 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Denver this year? This post covers Christmas Denver 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Denver, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
KKTV
‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed after an incident that Wheat Ridge Police described as “chaotic” Monday morning. Police are reporting someone stole a pickup and trailer from a neighborhood northeast of Lutheran Medical Center. Police add the owner of the truck tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the vehicle. A video of the crime can be viewed at the top of this article. Police are asking anyone who may have information on the location of the black Escalade in the video to contact investigators at 303-235-2945.
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What cartons are recyclable in Summit County?
I am so confused by cartons like egg cartons, ice cream cartons and juice boxes. What exactly is a carton?. I feel your pain. My grandma calls cardboard boxes cartons, most juice boxes can be recycled as cartons, and foam egg cartons (yes, they unfortunately still exist) are 100% trash. When we talk about cartons in the recycling industry, we’re referring to box-like cartons such as shelf-stable soup cartons and small juice boxes, as well as gable-top cartons that typically contain milk, coffee creamers and pourable egg whites.
coloradopols.com
Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?
Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election
Boy buying wine at City Market sure sounds interesting. Instead of driving to my favorite liquor store, with the knowledgeable clerks, I could just walk down four blocks to City Market in Dillon and pick up a shelf bottle of wine. Sure sounds pretty convenient. Sounds pretty nice. But wait,...
Summit Daily News
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District hosts discussion on clear-cutting
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is hosting a discussion from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, about forest clear-cutting with members of the U.S. Forest Service. The event is held at Buffalo Drive Trailhead, County Road 1260. During the discussion, presenters will speak about forest management in Summit County and...
Mother disagrees with baby’s head injury diagnosis
The parents of a baby became concerned after discovering a soft area on the child’s head. Two hospitals gave them two different opinions.
aboutboulder.com
7 Boulder Thrift Stores with the Best Ratings
A variety of factors influence an individual’s decision to shop at thrift stores rather than at fast fashion chains. One can save money, get one-of-a-kind items, and lessen their impact on the environment by shopping for secondhand clothing and furnishings. Thrift shops are a vital resource for many people who otherwise would have to spend too much money on clothing.
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale
A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money
I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
Summit Daily News
Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch￼
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and his business partner, Andy Wirth, reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash...
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
Mother of teenager found dead on High Line Canal Trail reacts to her son’s death
The mother of a man found dead along the High Line Canal Trail last Friday spoke exclusively with FOX31.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Chris Scherr: I will make changes if elected as Summit County sheriff￼
I am seeking election to be your next Summit County sheriff. First and foremost is your safety, your family’s safety and the safety of our visitors. From my perspective as a police officer in Summit County, we have seen an unprecedented increase in crime. Colorado is No. 1 in auto theft. I have seen increased overdoses and narcotics trafficked into and through our community. Yet, I have not seen a change in how the Sheriff’s Office addresses these issues. I am running to make that change. I have enjoyed meeting with Summit County residents who have seen these issues and the many other problems that characterize the current administration. In response, I have decided to run independent of any political party to put your well-being before politics.
