13 WHAM
PAB releases monthly report for September
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Police Accountability Board has released its monthly report for September. The board said it received 24 complains during the month, brining the total number to 177 since the board began accepting complaints in June. All 24 cases received in September are currently listed as...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Town Board member claims supervisor broke her wrist
Irondequoit, N.Y. — An Irondequoit Town Board member is accusing the town supervisor of breaking her wrist. Councilwoman Patrina Freeman said Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick became combative with her during a town board meeting Sept. 21. Freeman said she broke her wrist when Fitzpatrick slammed a door on her, and...
13 WHAM
NYS DOT looking for plow drivers ahead of winter
Rush, N.Y. — It's mid-October now, but snowplows will be out on local roads before you know it. Winter weather is approaching, and the New York State Department of Transportation is already preparing trucks, filling salt piles and training new employees on plowing the roads safely and efficiently. The...
13 WHAM
RPD celebrates new wave of future officers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Raising money for Alzheimer's research
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a reason to celebrate. This years "Walk to end Alzheimer's" raised nearly 250 thousand dollars or support and research programs. Nearly 15 hundred people walked at Frontier Field earlier this month breaking all previous records for attendance!. Donations are still being...
13 WHAM
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
13 WHAM
Celebrating 10 years of green gardens
Rochester, N.Y. — Green Visions, a local workforce development program, has been helping at risk young adults gain work experience and job certifications for the last 10 years. Students turn vacant lots into gardens, tend the spaces, then sell the flowers they grow — learning valuable lessons along the...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Taco Bell Foundation and its support of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, including Rochester. The foundation presented a check Monday for more than $21,000 to support local programs for young people. "This is something that we greatly need...
13 WHAM
PETA protests outside Wegmans in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A protest happened Monday outside the Wegmans on East Avenue. Animal rights activists demonstrated against Plainville Farms. The protesters say there are documented incidents of animal cruelty against birds. Wegmans released a statement saying the animal abuse video captured at the Pennsylvania turkey farms is deeply...
13 WHAM
Spirit Airlines lands in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Travelers from Western New York now have a new option to get warmer destinations faster. Spirit Airlines is launching service at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, offering daily nonstop flights to Orlando starting Wednesday morning. "It's just in time for families from Rochester to...
13 WHAM
Kodak hiring to keep up with demand for 35 mm film
Rochester, N.Y. — A classic technology is driving new jobs in Rochester. Since the beginning of 2021, Kodak has hired more than 350 people to help keep up with the demand for 35 mm film, that according to the company, has exploded over the last few years. Kodak also...
13 WHAM
Stalled weather pattern over WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A large slow moving area of low pressure located over Southern Ontario Canada will sit and spin for the next few days with virtually no movement in relation to Rochester. The result will be a continuation of cooler than normal weather and mostly cloudy conditions for...
13 WHAM
Firefighters investigating fire on Weaver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at a vacant home on the city’s northside. Crews were called to Weaver Street just after 4 p.m. Monday. No one was hurt and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
13 WHAM
Cool October pattern fades
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - October has been a very cool month in WNY. In fact, this cool stretch of air goes back into September. The last 8 days of September all featured below normal warmth and only 4 days this month have experienced above normal warmth. Take a look at...
13 WHAM
Dave and Busters holds Disability Awareness Family Fun Day
Henrietta, N.Y. — Dave and Busters in Marketplace Mall held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Sunday. They opened one hour early with the music on low and house lights adjusted so local kids could enjoy the gaming experience while helping those with sensory issues. The next Disability...
13 WHAM
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
13 WHAM
Massive four-alarm fire at warehouse facility in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Crews are on the scene of a massive four-alarm fire at a warehouse facility on Leighton Avenue Sunday night. Crews say there is heavy fire throughout the building, but no injuries are being reported. The flame was controlled and prevented from spreading to other buildings. Leighton...
13 WHAM
'It was pretty scary': Business owners, neighbors react to four-alarm warehouse fire
Rochester, N.Y. — A warehouse on Leighton Avenue is now reduced to smoldering rubble, after a fierce battle drew firefighters from across the city Sunday night. Ellen Brenner-Boutillier, owner of Fleet Feet and Yellow Jacket Racing, visited the scene Monday to survey the damage caused by the four-alarm fire.
13 WHAM
Firefighters: Building's construction prevented flames from spreading
Rochester, N.Y. — It took multiple crews several hours to put out the flames after a storage facility on the city's east side caught fire Sunday. The fire started just after 7 p.m. at a facility owned by ICM Properties on Leighton Avenue. Plumes of smoke could reportedly be...
13 WHAM
Vacant home destroyed on Weaver St. after second fire
A house on Weaver St. in Rochester was destroyed after the second fire there in two days. The Rochester Fire Department arrived at the house late Tuesday night with a report of people trapped inside. The fire started at 20 Weaver Street and extended to 24 Weaver Street. Fire crews...
