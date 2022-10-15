Marvel heroine Michelle Pfeiffer spent some free time getting lost in Central Park, and she took her Instagram followers along for the dreamy ride. The greenery and floral backdrops still persisting in the early fall day boasted a fairytale setting, especially with the soothing sound of running water throughout, in the video Pfeiffer shared on Instagram, giving her followers a little glimpse into her day in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO