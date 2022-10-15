ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGSAL_0iaVtfxO00

BENICIA, Calif. — (AP) — Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo" is a hunk of bread.

That's what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot (1.8 meter) bread sculpture of the “Star Wars" character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back."

Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture using wood and two types of dough, including a type of yeastless dough with a higher sugar content that will last longer.

The two worked at night, after the day's business was done. The lovingly crafted details show Han Solo's anguished face and his hands straining to reach out.

Hanalee said she might have gotten a bit obsessed.

"Mom made me leave it because I was obsessing over the lips," Hanalee Pervan told the New York Times. "She was like, 'You need to walk away.'"

Creating Pan Solo was particularly meaningful, she told the paper, because she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and lost much of her senses of smell and taste.

“So just to find joy in a different part of food is really important,” she said.

The sculpture is now on display outside of the bakery, located about a half-hour's drive north of San Francisco.

Pan Solo is the bakery's entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest. The public will get to vote on their favorites from among more than two dozen creations entered by local businesses.

The Pervans, who are big science-fiction and fantasy fans, entered another “Star Wars"-themed creation in 2020 featuring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

Unfortunately, Pan Solo won't last forever. The dough eventually will be composted, not eaten.

So as a wise Jedi might warn: Don't use the forks, Luke.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stephen Curry calls for Brittney Griner's freedom during Warriors ring ceremony

After a preseason tinged with turmoil, the Golden State Warriors opened their championship defense on Tuesday with drama-free a ring ceremony. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole didn't hug it out. But they were both all smiles as they tried on their new hardware for size. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry used the moment to speak to a cause. Before the Warriors hung the fourth championship banner secured by their current core, Curry took a moment to give a birthday shoutout to Brittney Griner while calling for her release from a Russian prison.
AUGUST, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Steph Curry scores 33 as Golden State Warriors open title defense with win over Los Angeles Lakers; LeBron James scores 31

The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 championship rings and raised another banner before beating the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. Stephen Curry had 33 points in the win, despite an off-shooting night from 3-point range (4 of 13). For the Lakers, LeBron James began his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record by notching 31 points. Here's a recap of all the action from opening night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy