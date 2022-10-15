CLEVELAND — There’s perhaps no one better positioned to sum up the Cavaliers’ state of being than Kevin Love, the club’s 34-year-old elder statesman. The power forward, somehow now entering his ninth season in Cleveland, was traded to the club in exchange for then-No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins—a blockbuster move the Cavs made to flip the win-now switch upon LeBron James’s return to town in 2014. Two years later, Love was part of the championship team that won the city’s first major sports crown in 52 years in improbable fashion. And two years after that, he saw the joyride end abruptly when James took his talents to Los Angeles, largely leaving the Cavs with Love, coach Tyronn Lue and leftover parts. Cleveland immediately went from having reached four consecutive NBA Finals to a 19–63 campaign in 2018–19, a 19–46 season in 2019–20 and a 22–50 mark in 2020–21.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO