Cincinnati, OH

WFMZ-TV Online

Empty school bus involved in serious crash in Warren County

MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. - Several people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in New Jersey on Tuesday. At least two SUVs and the bus were involved in the crash around 2 p.m. on Route 57 in Mansfield Township, Warren County, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

