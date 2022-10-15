Read full article on original website
Late Falcao goal halts Atlético’s winning streak in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Radamel Falcao converted a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time as Rayo Vallecano pulled off a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid to end the rival’s three-game winning streak in the Spanish league. Falcao struck the top of the net at the Metropolitano Stadium after a handball by José María Giménez inside the area. Falcao had already come close to equalizing near the end, but the veteran Colombia striker squandered a one-on-one situation with Atlético goalkeeper Ivo Grbic. Álvaro Morata had opened the scoring for Atlético in the 20th.
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant over a late incident in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield. Klopp will not be suspended for Liverpool’s game against West Ham on Wednesday and has until Oct. 21 to respond.
Man United charged for failing to control players in match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players during its 0-0 draw with Newcastle. United’s players angrily remonstrated with referee Craig Pawson after he ruled out a Cristiano Ronaldo goal shortly after halftime. The official included the incident in his match report which led to the FA charge.
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. It’s just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest. There were some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. Brighton has had 54 shots and failed to score a goal in its last three games. Forest climbed off the bottom of the standings, a point above Leicester. Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 in the other game. Wilfried Zaha scored the winner in the 70th minute for his fifth goal of the season.
