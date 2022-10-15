ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels

An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
Albany Herald

Son of US citizen detained in Saudi Arabia says his father is 'nowhere near being dissident'

The son of an American citizen imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for criticizing the Saudi government said Tuesday evening that his father is "nowhere near being a dissident." "My father is a senior American citizen who just wants to live freely and happy in the United States where he got his education," Saad Ibrahim Almadi's son, Ibrahim Almadi, told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront."

