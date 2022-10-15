Read full article on original website
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'
"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show!" the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour Carrie Underwood is making her sons proud! On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. In the video, both kids sit on their dad's lap as Isaiah...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'
Emma Watson showers her former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton with love in his new book. In a foreword for Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand, out now, Watson, 32, praises 35-year-old Felton and their lasting friendship, touching on how she "always struggle(s) to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner
"I strongly believe in second chances," Keith McNally wrote on Instagram, explaining that James Corden will no longer be banned from his restaurant James Corden is welcome at New York City's Balthazar again. Restaurant owner Keith McNally said the late-night talk show host, 44, issued an apology to him after McNally, 71, slammed Corden for his alleged behavior in the restaurant. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden on Instagram. "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." He...
James Corden Banned from Popular NYC Restaurant as Owner Calls Him 'Most Abusive Customer'
In a pointed Instagram post, restaurant owner Keith McNally said James Corden is "a tiny Cretin of a man" UPDATE: The restaurant owner has said Monday night that James Corden has apologized and he will "immediately rescind" the TV host's ban from the restaurant. James Corden has been "86'd" from a top New York City restaurant. On Monday, Keith McNally, 71 — who owns Balthazar in NYC — slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant. "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a...
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Husband Travis Barker's Proposal with Throwbacks
A year has passed since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially decided to spend the rest of their lives together. The Kardashians star, 43, marked the first anniversary of the day her Blink-182 drummer husband, 46, popped the question during a beachfront proposal at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, where they were surrounded a sea of red roses arranged in a heart.
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin 'Feels Heard and Appreciated' After Calling Off Divorce: Source
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are putting in the effort to make their marriage work after calling off their divorce. A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, "They have moved past many negative issues and are working hard to make their marriage work. They really don't want a divorce. They both agree that they have issues. There is no blame."
Kelly Clarkson Covers the Late Loretta Lynn as an Unexpected Duet with Dwayne Johnson for Kellyoke
Who knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be a country crooner?. During Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnson pulled out his vocal chops for a duet performance of the late Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" alongside host Kelly Clarkson for the series' daily Kellyoke segment.
Carrie Underwood Says She Used to 'Lose Respect' for Singers Who 'Can't Hit the Notes' in Concert
Carrie Underwood knows how disappointing it can be to see a performer whose live vocal abilities don't match their studio recordings. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the country star learning to sing by listening to impressive vocalists, taking pride in her own singing talents and how she's felt watching performers cut corners during concerts in the past.
Ramona Singer Is Hesitant to Join RHONY's 'Loser Legacy' Spin-Off After Spotlight Made Her 'Unhinged'
"The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway," RHONY star Ramona Singer said of Bravo's planned Legacy spin-off Ramona Singer is conflicted about picking up the golden apple again. In an exclusive sneak peek at More Sauce's Reality with the King podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City star, 65, admits she's unsure of her future on the show's Legacy spin-off, which will feature original cast members, as she admitted the show makes her "unhinged." "I really don't know," Singer said of her potential...
DWTS Recap: 2 Pairs Receive a Perfect Score and a Prom Night Dance Marathon Changes the Game
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, as well as Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, tied for the top total scores between Monday and Tuesday nights, each with a 77 out of 80 After Monday night's shocking reveal that Selma Blair decided to step away from the competition due to health concerns, Dancing with the Stars returned Tuesday to celebrate prom night. All of the stars relived their prom experiences — good or bad — and some got the opportunity to go to prom for their first time on Tuesday. And at the end...
Kelly Ripa Says 'Thank You' to Kathie Lee Gifford for Saying She Won't Read Her Book
"I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive," Kelly Ripa said Kelly Ripa is choosing to focus on the positive. During an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ripa reacted to Kathie Lee Gifford's comment that she will not read Ripa's book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. Gifford's decision came as news headlines zeroed in on comments Ripa, 52, made in the book about the pair's former co-host Regis Philbin. "I didn't see the interview, so I tend to, like, not...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans a Look into Halloween Decorations Featuring Daughter True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the spooky season!. On Sunday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from a Halloween celebration featuring her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The mom of two began by posting a clip of a haunted house-themed gingerbread...
