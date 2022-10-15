Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home

A young father was shot and killed outside a South Fulton home last week, police said.

It was about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 when officers were called to the 3900 block of Shenfield Drive. At the scene, they found Yvoris Snelling Jr., 30, fatally shot, police said.

Authorities did not say if a suspect had been identified but confirmed no one had been arrested in the incident as of Friday evening.

His mother, Nikki Breland, told Channel 2 Action News that Snelling had just come home after working the night shift and quickly returned to his car.

“I hear four gunshots,” she said.

She looked outside and saw her son’s car parked in the street with the door open. She told Channel 2 that her two other sons then ran over to try to help Snelling.

“They was trying to render aid,” Breland said. “But he just didn’t make it.”

Snelling had a 6-year-old daughter and dreamed of being a graphic designer, his mother told the news station. She added that Snelling was a “peaceful person” and not someone who would look for trouble.

Breland put together a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses. Hoping to raise $10,000 by Oct. 25, the family has already received more than $11,000 in donations.

“Yvoris was a wonderful father, son and brother who touched the lives of those around him, and he did not deserve to have his life cut short so soon,” she wrote on the campaign.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.